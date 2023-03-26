UPDATE: Taliban Releases Video of Fields of US Military Vehicles, Piles of US High-End Weapons, and Rooms Filled with Stacks of 100 Dollar Bills Joe Biden Surrendered by Joe Biden

Here is a more complete list of US-supplied and left behind equipment list now controlled by Taliban:
-2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP’s
-75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc
-45 UH-60 Blachhawk Helicopters
-50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers
-ScanEagle Military Drones
-30 Military Version Cessnas
-4 C-130’s
-29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft
208+ Aircraft Total
-At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition
-61,000 M203 Rounds
-20,040 Grenades
-Howitzers
-Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds
-162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Comunications Gear
-16,000+ Night Vision Goggles
-Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes
-Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles
-10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets
-Recconaissance Equipment (ISR)
-Laser Aiming Units
-Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT
-2,520 Bombs
-Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops all operational
-Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency
-Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50.caliber
-Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor
-US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics
-Lots of Heavy Equipment Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators
Much of the information included in the above list is public record.
But that was not enough.
It really is as if we lost the war and now we’re paying reparations to the terrorists.
You just can’t make this up!
Recently the Taliban started posting video of the fields of military vehicles the US left behind for the Taliban.
More vehicles.
The Taliban also claims the Abu Dujana brigade of the Al-Badr Corps have already repaired over 300 military vehicles and now are ready for use.
Additional pictures showing US military equipment left behind by the US forces following the botched Afghanistan Withdrawal
The Taliban also in a statement said the Abu Dujana brigade of the Al-Badr Corps have already repaired over 300 military vehicles and now are ready for use. pic.twitter.com/QDxKXoAqMl
And don’t forget the room full of $100 bills Joe Biden left the Taliban for good measure.
More…
🇦🇫⚡😱 Taliban-affiliated TG channels have released visual showing massive numbers of concealed US stored weapons, ammunition, small arms, and ocean of US currency. pic.twitter.com/Q0SvWBPUV3
