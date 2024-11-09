“Threat to Democracy!” Kamala Supporters Begin Questioning Results of the 2024 Presidential Election – Some Call for Audits. Yes, Please!

After the results from this week’s Presidential election shocked Democrats across the country, following months of being told by disingenuous polls that Kamala was leading or neck-and-neck with President Trump in each of the swing states, some have begun to call for audits and investigations. The proverbial shoe is now on the other foot.

While Kamala has conceded defeat to President Trump and Democrat politicians have remained relatively silent in these calls, constituents have had a different sentiment and have taken to social media to insist something is amiss.

Thankfully, Elon Musk’s X platform, formerly Twitter, no longer censors people for questioning elections like they did in the lead up to- and following the 2020 Presidential election, as YouTube and many other social media entities did, often at the behest of the government, violating the First Amendment.

But what exactly are they calling for? These democrat supporters are playing from behind after years of denying overwhelming evidence of improprieties in the 2020 and 2022 elections.

Following the 2020 election, investigators began to collect data and evidence through open records request, including chain-of-custody (or in most cases the lack of), cast vote records, system log files, ballot images, voter rolls, grassroots door-to-door canvassing efforts, and any other piece of data they could get their hands on.

Through these acquisitions, many grassroots election groups published numerous reports on the anomalies and improprieties in the conducting of those two elections. Perhaps the most egregious was the admission from former Fulton County Board of Registrations and Elections member Mark Wingate during the disbarment hearing of former Deputy US Attorney General Jeff Clark. Wingate testified, under oath, that Fulton County did no signature verification on returns in the largest county in Georgia. He also testified that he was denied chain of custody documents to assist with certifying the validity of the election.

A close second would be the evidence presented in Kari Lake’s 2022 lawsuit that revealed hundreds of thousands of signatures impossibly verified in under 3 seconds, especially considering this required scrolling down on a computer screen to perform the verification.

THERE IT IS. Testimony today, under oath, from Fulton County Registrations and Elections Board Member Mark Wingate. Fani Willis now KNOWS that NO signature verification was done in Fulton. That 147,000 ballots that, BY LAW, are invalid. This influence NOT JUST THE… pic.twitter.com/4J8KwAVi8V — CannCon (@CannConActual) April 2, 2024

In 2024, however, the shoe is now on the other foot. Kamala supporters are taking to X to call for investigations and/or audits into the 2024 results. And this writer supports that fully.

One X post with over one million views states “Trump and Musk and their band of thieves have stolen 20,000,000 Democratic votes. Buckle up, it’s going to get ugly.” This type of election denialism is a ‘threat to democracy!’ </sarcasm>

It seems they forgot when Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan donated $440,000,000 to elections office that went predominantly to Democrat strongholds, especially in the swing states.

Trump and Musk and their band of thieves have stolen 20,000,000 Democratic votes. Buckle up, it’s going to get ugly. — Kevan Young (@KevanYoung2) November 8, 2024

Another post on X from Pam Keith, an attorney and the CEO of the Center for Employment Justice, asks, “Is it possible that the machines were hacked to switch the tallies from Harris to Trump? Because that would make actual sense.” The post currently has 1.5 million views on X. She has turned off comments on her post after being called an “election fraud insurrectionist”, among other things.

Keith was a Democrat congressional candidate who lost by almost 15 points to Republican Congressman Brian Mast in Florida’s 18th District.

Is it possible that the machines were hacked to switch the tallies from Harris to Trump? Because that would make actual sense. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) November 8, 2024

Others have been more reserved in their remarks, stopping just short of calling for audits/investigations. One X user writes “So, she raised a billion dollars, packed stadiums, record number of early voters, but 15 million of us sat this one out. Okay.” That post currently has 6.2 million views.

The explanations for this one are quite simple. The “billion dollars” will likely be proven to be funds laundered through smurfing via ActBlue once a House investigation is completed. The ‘packed [arenas and gymnasiums]’ initially consisted of busloads of out of towners, followed by celebrity guest performances, such as Meghan Thee Stallion, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, and the promise of a Beyoncé performance (she never took the stage to sing). Donald Trump did not use musicians to fill his arenas.

So, she raised a billion dollars, packed stadiums, record number of early voters, but 15 million of us sat this one out. Okay. — Derek (@DerekNeverFails) November 8, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, there is definitely something strange about the vote totals. In this past election, Kamala Harris received 13 million fewer votes than Joe Biden did in the 2020 election. But the anomaly isn’t the 2024 results. It’s 2020’s.

In 2020, Joe Biden received ’81 real, lawful American votes,’ if you are to believe that. Donald Trump shattered records for an incumbent president and received 74 million. But the 2020 numbers are anomalous to 2012, 2016, and 2024, which all align pretty consistent according to a chart posted by ZeroHedge on X.

Sorry to beat a dead horse, but can we go back to what happened here? pic.twitter.com/FkScNHivuU — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 6, 2024

Two other X posts each receiving 446,000 views and 194,000 views called for Kamala to “not concede the race until a thorough recount is done” because “something doesn’t add up.” They write, “Someone please investigate this before Trump takes office.” The other post asks, “Who else wants to see a forensic analysis, an investigation, and a hand recount of this year’s election results? Because you know he cheated.”

Kamala should not concede the race until a thorough recount is done. Something doesn’t add up. Trump said he didn’t need more votes. He knew he was going to win. Someone please investigate this before Trump takes office. — LaVaque Audio ️‍ (@LaVaqueAudio) November 6, 2024

Who else wants to see a forensic analysis, an investigation, and a hand recount of this year’s election results? Because you know he cheated. — Jeras Ikehorn (@JerasIkehorn) November 8, 2024

Perhaps to the surprise of the users who made the posts, most of the comments are either agreeing with the calls for an audit/investigation or pointing out the hypocrisy after four years of being called “election deniers” and hearing Mockingbird Media regurgitating the premature remarks of environmental lawyer-turned-CISA Director, Chris Krebs, who stated days after the election that 2020 was “the most secure in American history.”

Either way, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone in the MAGA/America First movement, especially those deeply vested in election integrity, such as myself, who would object to a thorough and fully transparent audit of the entirety of elections, especially in swing states. After all, how likely is it that Democrat Senators outperformed the top of the ticket Democrat, Kamala Harris, while Republican Senatorial candidates grossly underperformed Donald Trump?

Careful what you wish for. You’re starting to sound like ‘conspiracy theorists.’