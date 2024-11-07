Good News! Conservatives Finally Feel Safe Enough to Discuss the Strange Election Results in 2020 Presidential Election

On Wednesday, following Donald Trump’s 2024 Election Day sweep, this chart made the rounds on the internet.

Americans and several prominent conservatives finally suddenly discovered the strange election results by Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Biden, a weak and unpopular candidate, allegedly won 81 million votes in 2020 but Kamala only managed to gain 68 million (current number) – 13 million fewer votes than Old Joe in 2020.

And now mainstream conservatives FINALLY feel safe enough to question the results of the 2020 election.

The Gateway Pundit called out these election anomalies immediately following the 2020 election and we paid dearly for it.

Since 2020 and following our impeccable election reporting, The Gateway Pundit has been censored, banned from Twitter for two years, targeted by the Biden Administration, smeared by intel experts, sued, and smeared by the radical left and globalist elites. The nonstop attacks continue to this day.

It cost us dearly to tell the truth following the 2020 election. But we wouldn’t do it any differently today.

We are thrilled that the rest of the conservative movement in America finally feels safe enough to finally question the irregularities of the 2020 election.

Now that it is safe enough to do so, here are a few more details you may want to consider.

Four years ago this week Joe Biden recorded a late night surge in votes and captured the 2020 election with 81 million votes.

It was a miracle for an obviously mentally challenged septuagenarian who spent the majority of the campaign in his basement, hiding from voters.

In the stunning late-night comeback, Democrats were able to steal every battleground state for Joe Biden, a candidate with no campaign, no crowds, no enthusiasm, and no charisma.

Joe Biden recorded 12 million more votes than Barack Obama in 2008. It was a miracle.

Pennsylvania was the most impressive “victory.” Democrats worked for several days behind locked doors and with a never-ending supply of fresh ballots to steal a 795,000 lead from Donald Trump for a stunning victory for their candidate, Sleepy Joe.

On Election Night 2020, six battleground states announced they would stop counting before midnight and go home for the night.

The six states all had Democratic governors, except for Georgia who had Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. President Trump was ahead in each state before the “pauses.”

The coordination between states was impressive. Five battleground states announced a pause to their counting, then dropped tens of thousands of votes for Joe Biden in the wee hours of the morning to steal their state from Donald Trump.

The FBI never investigated this strange development for some reason.

Biden "won" only 16% of counties, a historic low number of counties by a supposed "winner" of a national election. The fake news legacy media never questioned this.

Trump won every bellwether county except one in 2020 and every battleground race in the US House.

Republicans won 28 of 29 of the most competitive House races, thanks to Trump.

Trump won Ohio, Florida and Iowa handily something EVERY winning candidate has accomplished since 1960.

Biden won even fewer counties than Obama -- but then allegedly had more votes than Obama?

When you win a record low 17% of counties, lose Black & Hispanic support, lose 18/19 Bellwether Counties, lose Ohio, Florida, & Iowa — and lose 27/27 House "Toss-Ups" — but you shatter the popular vote record❗️ pic.twitter.com/ceBEoVYf8k — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 19, 2020

President Trump won more of the Black and Latino vote than any of his recent Republican predecessors since 1960.

According to The New York Post -- Nationally, preliminary numbers indicated that 26 percent of Trump’s voting share came from nonwhite voters — the highest percentage for a GOP presidential candidate since 1960.

And President Trump made "sizeable" gains with large populations of Latinos and residents of Asian descent, including ones with the highest numbers of immigrants.

Data from the Catalist confirmed Trump won more women and voters of color in 2020 than he did in 2016.

And, yet somehow, Joe Biden won 81 million votes. A miracle of miracles! A mathematical anomaly! 81 million!

As Joe Hoft reported at the time -- In 2020, 300,000 votes magically appeared for Joe Biden in the middle of the night to give him the win in Virginia. These magical votes have yet to be explained. The Democrats, fake news and even the Republican Party are incurious.

So where were the magical midnight votes this year?