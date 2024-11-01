STAY IN LINE! 5+ Hour Wait Times to Vote Early in Bucks County, PA – Elections Officials Did Bare Minimum to Comply with Court Order (VIDEO)

STAY IN LINE!

The Trump Campaign won a huge lawsuit on Wednesday to extend early voting in Bucks County, Pennsylvania after Republican voters were turned away.

Earlier this week Bucks County Emergency Services shut down the Doylestown in-person voting line early on the final day for absentee ballot requests.

WATCH:

What are you doing about this @GovernorShapiro? This is Bucks County Emergency Services shutting down the line in Doylestown right now at ~2:30 PM. This is suppressive and intimidating. https://t.co/EUKsZYh5Me pic.twitter.com/m9noqX7MQD — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) October 29, 2024

Voter suppression was also reported in Quakertown in Bucks County as a peace officer cut the voting line nearly three hours early.

The Trump Camp filed a lawsuit against Bucks County on Wednesday.

Later Wednesday, a Pennsylvania judge sided with the Trump Camp and extended early voting through Friday at 5:00 pm.

On Friday, the voters waited in line 5+ hours to vote early in Bucks County.

According to Trump Campaign official, Bucks County elections officials did the bare minimum to comply with court’s order to provide voting access through 5PM today.

“They staffed some offices with just 1 or 2 people-ensuring long lines,” the Trump Camp official said.

What are you doing, @Commish_Schmidt? Voters have been waiting HOURS for in-person voting in Levittown, PA. Why don’t you have more SURE system computers? Why don’t you have enough staff? Is it a coincidence this is happening in Bucks County (which we flipped )? pic.twitter.com/rtFvTWaR8h — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 1, 2024

Voters have been waiting in line for more than 5 hours.