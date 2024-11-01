STAY IN LINE! 5+ Hour Wait Times to Vote Early in Bucks County, PA – Elections Officials Did Bare Minimum to Comply with Court Order (VIDEO)

by
Bucks County, PA early voting line

STAY IN LINE!

The Trump Campaign won a huge lawsuit on Wednesday to extend early voting in Bucks County, Pennsylvania after Republican voters were turned away.

Earlier this week Bucks County Emergency Services shut down the Doylestown in-person voting line early on the final day for absentee ballot requests.

WATCH:

Voter suppression was also reported in Quakertown in Bucks County as a peace officer cut the voting line nearly three hours early.

The Trump Camp filed a lawsuit against Bucks County on Wednesday.

Later Wednesday, a Pennsylvania judge sided with the Trump Camp and extended early voting through Friday at 5:00 pm.

On Friday, the voters waited in line 5+ hours to vote early in Bucks County.

According to Trump Campaign official, Bucks County elections officials did the bare minimum to comply with court’s order to provide voting access through 5PM today.

“They staffed some offices with just 1 or 2 people-ensuring long lines,” the Trump Camp official said.

Voters have been waiting in line for more than 5 hours.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.