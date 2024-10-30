BREAKING: Trump Campaign Wins HUGE Lawsuit to Extend Early Voting in Bucks County, PA After GOP Voters Were ‘Turned Away’

The Trump Campaign won a huge lawsuit on Wednesday to extend early voting in Bucks County, Pennsylvania after Republican voters were turned away.

Earlier this week Bucks County Emergency Services shut down the Doylestown in-person voting line early on the final day for absentee ballot requests.

WATCH:

What are you doing about this @GovernorShapiro? This is Bucks County Emergency Services shutting down the line in Doylestown right now at ~2:30 PM. This is suppressive and intimidating. https://t.co/EUKsZYh5Me pic.twitter.com/m9noqX7MQD — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) October 29, 2024

According to the Bucks County Election website, Doylestown was scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Voter suppression was also reported in Quakertown in Bucks County as a peace officer cut the voting line nearly three hours early.

The Trump Camp filed a lawsuit against Bucks County on Wednesday.

Later Wednesday, a Pennsylvania judge sided with the Trump Camp and extended early voting through Friday at 5:00 pm.

Good News Alert We just won our lawsuit in Bucks County for extended Early Voting through Friday at 5:00 PM. Thank you to the court for making the right decision and for finding that Bucks County violated the Pennsylvania election code and providing the requested relief. https://t.co/zQ1xqnKkRz — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) October 30, 2024

NBC Philadelphia reported: