BREAKING: Trump Campaign Wins HUGE Lawsuit to Extend Early Voting in Bucks County, PA After GOP Voters Were ‘Turned Away’

The Trump Campaign won a huge lawsuit on Wednesday to extend early voting in Bucks County, Pennsylvania after Republican voters were turned away.
Earlier this week Bucks County Emergency Services shut down the Doylestown in-person voting line early on the final day for absentee ballot requests.
WATCH:
What are you doing about this @GovernorShapiro?
This is Bucks County Emergency Services shutting down the line in Doylestown right now at ~2:30 PM.
This is suppressive and intimidating. https://t.co/EUKsZYh5Me pic.twitter.com/m9noqX7MQD
— James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) October 29, 2024
According to the Bucks County Election website, Doylestown was scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.
Voter suppression was also reported in Quakertown in Bucks County as a peace officer cut the voting line nearly three hours early.
The Trump Camp filed a lawsuit against Bucks County on Wednesday.
Later Wednesday, a Pennsylvania judge sided with the Trump Camp and extended early voting through Friday at 5:00 pm.
Good News Alert
We just won our lawsuit in Bucks County for extended Early Voting through Friday at 5:00 PM.
Thank you to the court for making the right decision and for finding that Bucks County violated the Pennsylvania election code and providing the requested relief. https://t.co/zQ1xqnKkRz
— James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) October 30, 2024
NBC Philadelphia reported:
A Pennsylvania judge on Wednesday sided with Donald Trump’s campaign and agreed to extend an in-person voting option in suburban Philadelphia where long lines on the final day led to complaints voters were being disenfranchised by an unprepared election office.
Judge Jeffrey Trauger said in a one-page order that Bucks County voters who want to apply for an early mail ballot now have until Friday.
The Trump campaign’s lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday morning, comes amid a flurry of litigation and complaints over voting in a battleground state that is expected to play a central role in helping select the next president in 2024’s election.
The lawsuit sought a one-day extension, through Wednesday at 5 p.m., for voters to apply in-person for a mail-in ballot. The judge’s order permits applications through the close of business on Friday.