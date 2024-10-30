BREAKING: Trump Campaign Wins HUGE Lawsuit to Extend Early Voting in Bucks County, PA After GOP Voters Were ‘Turned Away’

Bucks County Emergency Services shuts down voting

The Trump Campaign won a huge lawsuit on Wednesday to extend early voting in Bucks County, Pennsylvania after Republican voters were turned away.

Earlier this week Bucks County Emergency Services shut down the Doylestown in-person voting line early on the final day for absentee ballot requests.

WATCH:

According to the Bucks County Election website, Doylestown was scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Bucks County voting hours

Voter suppression was also reported in Quakertown in Bucks County as a peace officer cut the voting line nearly three hours early.

The Trump Camp filed a lawsuit against Bucks County on Wednesday.

Later Wednesday, a Pennsylvania judge sided with the Trump Camp and extended early voting through Friday at 5:00 pm.

NBC Philadelphia reported:

A Pennsylvania judge on Wednesday sided with Donald Trump’s campaign and agreed to extend an in-person voting option in suburban Philadelphia where long lines on the final day led to complaints voters were being disenfranchised by an unprepared election office.

Judge Jeffrey Trauger said in a one-page order that Bucks County voters who want to apply for an early mail ballot now have until Friday.

The Trump campaign’s lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday morning, comes amid a flurry of litigation and complaints over voting in a battleground state that is expected to play a central role in helping select the next president in 2024’s election.

The lawsuit sought a one-day extension, through Wednesday at 5 p.m., for voters to apply in-person for a mail-in ballot. The judge’s order permits applications through the close of business on Friday.

