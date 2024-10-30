VOTER SUPPRESSION: Quakertown Polling in Bucks County Cuts Voting Line Nearly Three Hours Early Despite 4:30 PM Closing Listed on Website — Peace Officer Cites Slow and Grueling Process as Cause

Reports indicate that the Upper Bucks Government Service Center polling location in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, abruptly closed its voting line nearly three hours ahead of the scheduled closing time.

According to the Bucks County website, the polling station was expected to remain open until 4:30 PM; however, a line-cutting order reportedly went into effect at 1:45 PM, leaving voters who arrived later turned away and outraged.

One citizen, known as @Kellyannelu on X, documented the experience firsthand, detailing how polling staff cut the line as early as 1:45 p.m., distributing handouts that stated the location was “not a polling place,” and explaining the line closure as a “courtesy.”

According to PA’s website, on-demand mail-in voting is a process that allows registered voters to request, receive, vote, and submit their mail-in or absentee ballot all in one visit to their county election office or other designated location.

“Voter fraud in Quakertown Bucks County, Pa. They cut the line at 1:45 and handed everyone a BS handout, saying it’s not a polling place and saying it’s a courtesy. Also, there are people here with “voter” protection tags. I asked the lady if I could see her credentials as a poll watcher, and she said she was a poll monitor. That’s NOT a thing!!” she wrote.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that James Blair, the political director of the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee, posted a disturbing image on X showing that Democratic staffers are posing as election workers in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

A peace officer on duty, identified as Charles Geiger by internet sleuths, cited an overwhelming voter turnout and a “slow and grueling” process as justification for the early cut-off.

In a video exchange between Kellyanne and Geiger, she demanded to know why citizens were being denied the right to vote within posted hours. Officer Geiger maintained that the early cut-off was a necessary measure due to an unexpectedly high volume of voters.

Kellyanne: It's closed? … We have the right to vote until 4:30. Officer: I got you. Kellyanne: Why is it closed? Officer: Let me explain it to you. Kellyanne: Please. Okay. Officer: This process is very slow and grueling. Kellyanne: That doesn't matter if we're online. Officer: Very slow and grueling. Kellyanne: It doesn't matter if we're online by 4:30; we have the right to vote. Officer: The reason why it had to close was because a high volume of people wanted to do this. Slow and grueling. Officer: They had to cut the line at 1:45. Kellyanne: They cut the line at 1:45? You hear that, everyone? They cut the line at 1:45. This is voter fraud, by the way.

As soon as Kellyanne labeled this tactic as voter fraud, an old Democrat wearing a “Voter Protection” badge approached her, dismissed the fraud claim, and encouraged her to file a complaint with the county commissioners.

After the confrontation, Kellyanne then asked the old Democrat lady for her credentials, which is when the tension escalated.

The woman said that she was a 'poll monitor.'

