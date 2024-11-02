‘Slovakia Is Not Britain’s Colony’: Slovak PM Fico Blasts UK Ambassador for Criticizing His Interview With Russian TV Channel

The Western powers continue to pretend to lecture other countries about what they can or cannot do in a display of hypocrisy that would be comical if it was not tragic.

Not everyone is willing to submit to their assessments, though, as Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico made very clear.

Fico reacted fiercely yesterday (1) after the U.K. ambassador to Slovakia found it his business to criticize the Prime Minister’s interview with Russian state television.

Fico blasted the ambassador, saying ‘Slovakia is not Britain’s colony’.

Associated Press reported:

“’I don’t know what gives you a right to interfere in my media activities’, Fico said in a video sent by his office. He is currently on a visit to China.

‘That you represent a bigger and stronger state in Slovakia does not justify your unacceptable behavior’, Fico said, calling on Ambassador Nigel Baker to stop interfering in his government’s sovereign foreign policy.”

It’s not new for the outspoken PM to say his piece loud and clear. We all remember that when he officially returned to work after being shot multiple times, Fico marked the occasion with piercing sarcasm, writing on Facebook: ‘Dear and progressive media and opposition, sorry I survived, but I’m back.’

“In his interview for the Russian channel, Fico condemned Western support for Ukraine that is fighting the Russian aggression, repeating his opinion it only prolongs the war and accusing the European nations of not being interested in a peaceful resolution.

Baker said on X on Wednesday he regretted that Fico agreed to talk to a presenter who is under British and European Union sanctions and said Fico’s claim that the West doesn’t want peace is not true. He also said that the fastest way to peace would be the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.”

Fico is serving his fourth term as prime minister since he was again elected last year.

Because he is focused on Slovakia’s needs and interests, and not Globalist mandates, it follows that his views on the war on Ukraine and many other issues diverge from the European liberal mainstream.

Once he returned as PM, Fico ended his country’s military aid for Ukraine and opposed EU sanctions on Russia.

Not only that, but he means to block Ukraine from joining NATO.

To the despair of opposition and other EU leaders, he said in his interview with Russian TV that he’d be honored to attend the Red Square celebration in Moscow of the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII, on May 9 next year.

