At this point, to say that Robert Fico is a master of comebacks is an euphemism.

When the Slovak leader was again appointed for his fourth term as Prime Minister last October, he would have already earned this moniker – but today, a mere two months after an opposition militant shot him four times, he is back in command of his government, in his greatest comeback ever.

As he officially returned to work today, he marked the occasion with piercing sarcasm, writing on Facebook: ‘Dear and progressive media and opposition, sorry I survived, but I’m back’.

ASB Zeitung reported:

“Just two months after an attack on him, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico resumed work. The politician of the social-democratic party Smer attended a cabinet session in Bratislava. He gradually returned to his work tempo, according to a statement. He hoped that he could soon fully exercise his function again.”

One day before his return, Fico had visited an agricultural farm and inspected the harvest. He walked around leaning on a crutch with one hand.

“According to the TASR agency, Fico also phoned the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal. He offered to accept and treat children cancer patients from Ukraine in Slovakia.

[…] Another topic was the holding of a joint government meeting of the two neighboring countries, which was scheduled to take place at the beginning of autumn.”

Fico was shot on May 15 in the small town of Handlova, after a cabinet session, while greeting waiting supporters.

The 71-year-old oppositionist shooter stated that he acted out of hate towards Fico and his left-nationalist coalition.

“Recently, the government’s controversial decisions included the dissolution of the publicly-owned Radio and Television Broadcaster RTVS and its re-foundation as STVR. Fico’s plans to revise the Criminal Code also raised concerns.”

The Slovak Spectator reported that ‘Fico slowly roars back’:

“During the national holiday last Friday, which he celebrated by delivering a speech at Devín Castle in Bratislava, he declared that Slovakia is threatened by progressive and liberal ideologies that must be stopped. He also praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for his trip to Moscow, which Fico said he would have joined if he were fit. However, he did not call on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine in his speech.

On Monday, Fico posed in a field near Trnava. This time, he did not attack anyone. Instead, he predicted that he would be able to throw away his cane by mid-August, thanked farmers, and reminisced about his childhood.”

