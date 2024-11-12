Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reportedly in Low-Security Jail Dorm Alongside Fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, a Place With Peep Holes Where One Can Spy on Female Inmates

Sean “Diddy” Combs is in pre-trial detention in the Brooklyn MDC, a rough prison notorious for its ‘cutting and stabbing and fighting’ – to the point where multiple agencies had to raid it a few weeks ago – but the mogul rapper is in a unit of the facility reserved for high-profile inmates.

In fact, sources have arisen suggesting that he may even be able to get some kinky action going if he feels inclined to.

The New York Post reported:

“The Bad Boy Entertainment boss is in the 4 North unit of the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, a dorm facility which has around 20 inmates, looser rules than general population and diversions for prisoners including air hockey.”

But what makes this last report crazier than most is the fact that there’s a feature in the ‘4 North’ that can ‘provide a thrill’ for inmates who lust for female attention.

“’There are grates in one of the rooms of 4 North’, Gene Borrello, a former mob enforcer who spent time in the unit, told The Post. ‘They have little holes. If you lay down, you can look through the holes and talk to the women one floor down and see them’.”

So, if Diddy wanted to, he could put up some semblance of a show, since the female inmates aren’t shy and willingly show their bodies to the observers.

But there’s one catch.

‘They’re gross’, says Borello. ‘Most of them are drug addicts’.

“The dorm is reserved for high-profile criminals such as Sam Bankman-Fried, who is currently serving alongside Diddy, and, before he was convicted, R. Kelly, as well as others who need close protection.

[…] ’You envision them in small cells but they are actually in a unit that is set up like a dorm and designed for high-profile individuals. The president of Honduras was there’.”

Prisoners do get 300 minutes of phone time per month — but that averages out to only 10 minutes per day.

“Bankman-Fried encountered Diddy at the MDC and had expressed an early impression of Diddy as ‘a nice guy and kind. Early on Diddy was generally nice to people’.”

