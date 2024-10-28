Multiple Federal Agencies Raid Metropolitan Detention Center, Controversial Brooklyn Prison Holding Sean Diddy Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried

The notoriously troubled Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn was raided today (28) by a task force featuring agents and investigators from various federal agencies in an ‘interagency operation’.

This Federal Prison in New York City is where Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried are being held.

New York Post reported:

“The investigators from the Bureau of Prisons, the Justice Department’s Inspector General’s Office and other law enforcement agencies descended on the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Monday, the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement to the Associated Press.

The law enforcement operation is ‘designed to achieve our shared goal of maintaining a safe environment for both our employees and the incarcerated individuals housed at MDC Brooklyn’, the agency said. Prison officials declined to provide specific details about the operation Monday morning.”

Violence plagues the 1,200-inmate jail, which houses high-profile prisoners like ‘Diddy’ and SBF.

The Justice Department and Bureau of Prisons seem to have finally decided to tackle the problems that plague the MDC.

“Last month, federal prosecutors charged nine inmates in connection with a spate of attacks from April to August at the Metropolitan Detention Center, the only federal jail in New York City.

The allegations made public last month detailed serious safety and security issues at the jail, including charges after two inmates were stabbed to death and another was speared in the spine with a makeshift icepick.”

The Bureau of Prisons called the raid on Brooklyn ‘pre-planned’ and that further assured that there is ‘no active threat’.

“The agency said it wouldn’t provide additional details about what exactly investigators were doing there on Monday until the operation is complete ‘in an effort to maintain the safety and security of all personnel inside the facility and the integrity of this operation’.”

