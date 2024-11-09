Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Attorneys Seek $50M Bail Package, as Judge Rejects Gag Order Request to Silence ALL Alleged Victims

As Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his legal team prepare themselves for next year’s trial, they also endeavor to obtain the rapper’s release from pre-trial detention.

They are making now a bolder effort by offering the court a ‘far more robust’ bail package, while stating that the government’s criminal case against him ‘is thin’.

Combs’ team proposes home detention with round-the-clock security monitoring, and a ‘near-total restrictions on Mr. Combs’ ability to contact individuals other than counsel’.

The Judge already denied Diddy bail in September, saying Combs was a danger to the community and a danger to obstruct justice and intimidate witnesses.

So, now, his attorneys are suggesting measures that they say assure that Diddy will not tamper with witnesses or endanger others.

ABC News reported:

“’Despite the MDC’s best efforts to facilitate the defense team’s needs, the current arrangement makes trial preparation impossible — as evidenced by the recent multiagency sweep of the facility and resulting lockdown’, the filing said, referring to a multiagency sweep of the facility in late October that recovered ‘a number of electronic devices, drugs and associated paraphernalia, and homemade weapons’, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.”

The raid, it turns out, wasn’t tied to the media mogul.

In the discovery process, as federal prosecutors turn over evidence, the defense is saying the material undermines the prosecution’s case.

“’The government clearly misled the court and concealed the true facts during the initial bail hearing’, the defense filing said. ‘In other words, the government’s allegations are incredibly weak and contradicted by the testimony of its own witnesses and the discovery received to date’.”

Combs is charged with racketeering, sex trafficking by force and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“Combs ‘abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct’, the indictment states. He also stands accused of narcotics offenses, arson, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor and other offenses.”

Combs has pleaded not guilty while strongly denying the allegations.

This comes as the judge rejected the Combs’ defense attempt to gag ALL POTENTIAL WITNESSES in his case, stating that the rapper’s concerns ‘do not outweigh an alleged victim’s right to free speech’.

CNN reported:

“Combs’ team moved for a gag order to stop potential witnesses and their attorneys from speaking publicly after more than a dozen civil lawsuits were filed alleging sexual assault and following media interviews one witness gave after he appeared before the grand jury.”

Judge Arun Subramanian wrote that he is balancing Combs’ ‘right to a fair trial’ with the First Amendment rights of his alleged victims.

“’Not all alleged victims will be participants in this case, and a blanket restriction on their speech will silence individuals who may never have anything to do with the proceedings here. And in any event, less restrictive alternatives must be considered and rejected before imposing a restraint on speech’, Judge Subramanian wrote in the order.”

