Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Ask for Expedited Gag Order Against Grand Jury Witness Courtney Burgess, as Rapper Turns 55 Behind Bars, Away From His Luxury Lifestyle

Sean “Diddy” Combs made his life into a never-ending party – another contemporary Jay Gatsby from hell.

But on Monday, Combs is spending his 55th birthday behind bars — very far away from the gilded existence he created for himself.

New York Post reported:

“While he used to spray Cristal, eat caviar and celebrate with VIP tables at the hottest clubs alongside his A-list pals, this year will look different for the embattled rapper. But at least he gets a pizza party.”

NYP reported on Diddy’s birthday menu at MDC Brooklyn.

“Monday’s lunch at Diddy’s prison includes cheese pizza, Italian pasta salad and green beans, The Post confirmed with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The meal is served at 11 a.m. His birthday dinner options are chicken or tofu fried rice with black beans and carrots, which takes place at 4 p.m.”

It bears remembering that his lawyer Marc Agnifilo disclosed that ‘food’s probably the roughest part’ of his client’s prison stay.

Since he was arrested, Diddy has been hit with a long series of lawsuits with horrifying accusations, as you can read in Horrific Allegations Arise in Lawsuit That Sean Diddy Combs Sexually Assaulted a 10-Year-Old Boy During an ‘Audition’.

“’Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process’, his legal team’s statement read.”

Meanwhile, Diddy’s defense is busy trying to neutralize the extremely damaging interviews given by a Grand Jury witness, Courtney Burgess.

His lawyers filed to ‘expedite a gag order motion’ after Burgess alleged to the press that he was in possession of some of Diddy’s sex tapes.

Defenders Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos wrote to the judge that his statements were ‘undermining Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial and the integrity of the grand jury proceedings.’

Page Six reported:

“’As the Court is aware, Mr. Combs filed a motion to restrict extrajudicial statements by potential witnesses and their counsel … which the government has opposed. Mr. Combs’s reply is due on November 8, 2024’, says the letter obtained by Page Six,”

The petition states that said Burgess and his attorney have ‘given multiple interviews … making false and outrageous claims, including that the witness possesses videos of Mr. Combs involved in the sexual assault of celebrities and minors’.

“On Sunday, the “Act Bad” rapper’s attorneys wrote in a letter to the judge that statements by certain individuals are ‘undermining Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial and the integrity of the grand jury proceedings.’

‘However, given the imminent harm of certain extrajudicial statements relating to the ongoing grand jury proceedings, we request that the court immediately restrain extrajudicial statements by potential witnesses and their counsel during the pendency of the motion.

Over the past several days, a grand jury witness and his attorney have given multiple interviews – including outside the courthouse immediately following his apparent grand jury testimony – making false and outrageous claims, including that the witness possesses videos of Mr. Combs involved in the sexual assault of celebrities and minors’, the letter continued.”

Burguess said the celebrities depicted appeared under the influence and were seemingly ‘victims’ and not ‘perpetrators’.

Read more about Courtney Burgess’ alegations: