Grand Jury Witness Reportedly Hands Over to the Feds Sex Tapes Featuring Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Eight Celebrity ‘Victims’ — Including Two Underage Male Stars

There are main pipelines of stories involving the Sean Diddy Combs prosecution saga.

One is leaks from people inside the DOJ who are leaking like mad. A second is the alleged victims who are filing new suits against Diddy like there’s no tomorrow.

There are also people who are witnesses to the goings-on or who have evidence pertinent to this prosecution.

And now, one such witness has apparently come forward.

A producer from New Jersey says he saw – and was in possession of – a number of sex tapes featuring eight different celebrity victims — including two or three underage male stars.

New York Post reported:

“Courtney Burgess, who testified before a grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday, claimed in an interview with NewsNation’s ‘Banfield’ that he saw six males and two female celebs engaging in sex acts with the disgraced music mogul. Asked how many of the stars appeared to be under the influence or inebriated on the tapes, Burgess alleged, ‘All of them.’”

Read: Multiple Federal Agencies Raid Metropolitan Detention Center, Controversial Brooklyn Prison Holding Sean Diddy Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried

Pressed on how many male minors he saw, he specified that ‘two to three’ were likely underage.

“The alleged tapes were apparently included on 11 flash drives that he alleges were given to him by Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, according to the outlet.”

Burgess claims to be one of Kim Porter’s former associates, and didn’t explain why or when Porter gave him the alleged tapes.

Combs plead not guilty to federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“Since his arrest in September, a flurry of civil lawsuits have also been filed against the rapper alleging he raped a 10-year-old boy who was trying to make it as an actor or rapper in 2005. Meanwhile, another accused Combs of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 as two celebrities joined in at a VMAs afterparty in New York.

Combs’ lawyers have repeatedly derided the flurry of lawsuits as ‘clear attempts to garner publicity’. ‘Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process’, a prior statement from his team said.”

Read: Judge Issues Gag Order Against Feds in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Case After ‘Freak Off’ Parties Were Leaked

Apparently, Courtney Burgess, the CEO of Alter Ego Records is a damaging witness, because celebrity attorney Mark Geragos has come out to damage his credibility.

News Nation reported:

“Attorney Mark Geragos ‘not buying’ new allegations. Criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos, whose daughter Teny represents Combs, said he’s ‘not buying’ Burgess’ allegations.

‘I think the prosecutors think he failed the smell test, and I suspect the prosecutors brought him in front of the grand jury because I don’t think anyone is buying what he’s selling’,” Geragos said on ‘CUOMO’.”

Read: During Taping of His New Netflix Special, Jamie Foxx Reportedly Accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of Poisoning Him – Comedian Says He Denounced Embattled Rapper to the FBI

Sportskeeda reported:

“In an interview with Matthew Coxx for his YouTube show Inside True Crime posted on October 20, Courtney claimed he had videotapes of Combs’ parties where the mogul and other celebrities allegedly engaged in s*x acts as well as assault.

On Monday, Courtney said the federal agents raided his home to look for the evidence. Shortly after on October 24, he received a subpoena that asked him to hand over the flash drives, electronic devices, and any other evidence related to Diddy.”

Finally, Courtney testified at a lower Manhattan federal courthouse on Thursday, October 31.

Reportedly, Courtney Burgess had been acquainted with Kim Porter – Diddy’s late girlfriend who reportedly died of pneumonia in 2018 – and came into possession of the material a few months before Kim’s death.

“Courtney Burgess turned in Kim Porter’s supposed diary alongside other hard drives, thumb drives, or any other electronic storage devices linked with Diddy in court on Thursday (October 31st).”

Sean Diddy Combs will face trial next May and is currently held without bail in pre-trial incarceration in the MCC in Brooklyn.

Read more: