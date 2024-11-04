‘A Return to Liberty in Its Purest Form’: Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Dons a MAGA Hat in Support of Donald Trump, ‘The Greatest Conservative Leader of Our Times’

Long-time ally of Donald Trump, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to social media platform X today in support of the man he called ‘the greatest conservative leader in modern times’.

Bolsonaro has a lot in common with Trump. In 2018, during the Brazilian Presidential campaign, the army captain was stabbed by a raving leftist lunatic, and has had a somewhat fragile health.

Like Trump, Bolsonaro was ousted by a rigged election, and persecuted after a J6-like riot in Brasilia, only it took place in January 8, 2022.

Bolsonaro wore a red MAGA hat in his video to celebrate the leader that led America to project power. ‘We did not have new wars. There was peace throughout the world.’

For the Brazilian leader, the return of Trump is ‘the certainty of a better world. No wars, no terrorism, and a return to liberty in its purest form’.

He said to be speaking ‘on behalf of all Brazilians who love God, the state of Israel, respect the traditional family, private property, free markets, and free speech — our sincere best wishes’.

BREAKING: Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro just released a video endorsing Trump for President, saying the United States projected power when Trump was President. “The return of Trump is the certainty for a better world. No wars, no terrorism, and a return to liberty in… pic.twitter.com/stjpXBNBh0 — George (@BehizyTweets) November 3, 2024

Watch: ‘a return to liberty in its purest form’.

EXCLUSIVE: A message from former Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election “Elections in the United States, the most democratic country in the world. In scene the largest conservative leader in modern time: Donald Trump. How was the world under… pic.twitter.com/O9vfqknFFB — Eric Spracklen (@EricSpracklen) November 3, 2024

Here’s the complete transcript of Bolsonaro’s video:

“Elections in the United States, the largest democratic country in the world. In scene, the greatest conservative leader in modern times: Donald Trump.

How was the world under his administration? The United States projected power. We did not have new wars. There was peace throughout the world.

Today we see wars, terrorism making a comeback, and censorship restraining us all.

The return of Trump is the certainty of a better world. No wars, no terrorism, and a return to liberty in its purest form.

Speaking on behalf of all Brazilians who love God, the state of Israel, respect the traditional family, private property, free markets, and free speech — our sincere best wishes.

Jair Bolsonaro, former president [of the Federal Republic of Brazil], ineligible to hold office without committing a single crime.

We are united!”

