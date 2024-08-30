HUGE! US State Department Pushed “Voting Machine Semiconductors” Prior to Brazilian Election – Then CIA Pressured Populist Candidate Jair Bolsonaro to Keep His Mouth Shut When He Lost! – Elon Musk Responds!

Well, this is interesting!

Former State Department official, Mike Benz, the founder of the Foundation for Freedom Online posted a very interesting tweet today on the CIA, former President Jair Bolsonaro, the US State Department, and electronic voting machines in Brazil.

Mike Benz sat for an interview with Tucker Carlson earlier in the week where he first discussed the Biden regime’s efforts to interfere in the 2022 reelection of populist favorite Jair Bolsonaro.

The Gateway Pundit posted this morning on the Biden regime, the US Military, the State Department, and the CIA’s efforts to alter the election results in Brazil in 2022. The Biden regime decided it was in its best interest to support the communist Lula da Silva in the election and to fund the censorship ecosystem and subvert the populist Bolsonaro administration.

Mike Benz published more shocking information on how the US State Department interfered in the 2022 election by pushing semiconductors made by Nuvoton, a Taiwanese company, used in voting machines.

Via the Financial Times.



Then, at the same time, the CIA and State Department warned President Bolsonaro to honor the results of the election.



So the CIA was pushing Brazil to install specifically Nuvoton semiconductors into their voting machines in 2022. It should be noted that Brazil uses voting machines and does not use paper ballots.

Bolsonaro, like Donald Trump, was wildly popular as president yet somehow he lost a tight race to the criminal socialist Lula da Silva.

And the CIA and State Department was working against Bolsonaro and in support of the red socialist, Lula.

Elon Musk responded to the tweet, posting, “Interesting<” in the understatement of the year.

For more background — Here is our earlier post on Brazil and the Biden State Department from earlier today.