After Surviving 2018 Attack, Bolsonaro Supports Trump Following Today’s Assassination Attempt

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro extended his best wishes for a speedy recovery to President Donald Trump, who was the target of an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. In an Instagram post, Bolsonaro wrote:

“Our solidarity to the greatest world leader of the moment. We wish you a swift recovery. We’ll see you at the inauguration. – Jair Bolsonaro”

On September 6, 2018, the Brazilian conservative faced a similar situation during a campaign event in the state of Minas Gerais, when a far-left activist stabbed Bolsonaro, nearly killing him instantly.

The stabbing caused three injuries to his small intestine and a vein injury in his abdomen that resulted in severe bleeding. Despite the severity of his injuries and significant blood loss, Bolsonaro survived and underwent a total of four surgeries related to the attack.

The attacker, Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, was caught in the act. He was represented by lawyers reportedly linked to organized crime, according to local media. Adélio claimed he committed the crime “on God’s orders.” His Facebook profile contained criticisms of politicians in general, former Brazilian President Michel Temer, and conspiracy theories against Freemasonry. Adélio was affiliated with the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL) from 2007 to 2014 and already faced charges for bodily harm allegedly committed in 2013.

Here is the assassination attempt on Jair Bolsonaro in 2018.