REPORT: CNN’s Scott Jennings Angling for Position of Trump White House Press Secretary

Scott Jennings, the lone conservative voice on CNN, is reportedly trying to position himself as a candidate to fill the role of White House press secretary for President Trump.

Over the course of the last year, Jennings has emerged as popular media figure on the right, as he regularly confounds his CNN colleagues while calmly explaining various issues to them from a conservative perspective.

As someone who already works in media, he would be a logical choice. He has proved that he knows how to speak to liberal journalists.

Mediaite reports:

CNN’s Scott Jennings Reportedly ‘Vying’ to Be Trump’s Press Secretary CNN political commentator Scott Jennings is reportedly among those vying to be President-elect Donald Trump’s press secretary. According to Axios, the competition to represent the incoming administration is “fierce,” with Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt, legal spokeswoman Alina Habba, and former Trump administration official and former Fox News personality Monica Crowley all making their case. Ex-ESPN host Sage Steele, Jennings — who previously worked in the Bush White House — and RNC spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko “are also vying for the role,” per Axios. Despite being critical of Trump after the end of his presidency and during the 2024 Republican presidential primary, Jennings emerged as one of the former and future president’s most reliable and impassioned advocates on cable news during the last few months of the general election, riling up his CNN colleagues and delighting conservative onlookers.

Lots of people on Twitter/X think Jennings would be a fine choice.

Wouldn’t it be ironic if someone from CNN ended up in this role?