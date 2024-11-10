Prince Andrew Somehow Secures Funding To Remain in His 30-Bedroom Royal Lodge, as King Charles Fails at Evicting Disgraced Brother

King Charles awaited 70 years to arise to the British throne, and once he got that, he at once set about changing the Monarchy according to his view.

One of the features of his recent actions has been the constant struggle to evict his disgraced brother, Andrew the Duke of York, from the 30-room Royal Lodge mansion.

Charles’ constant pressures did not move his younger sibling, who is in possession of a water-tight long-term lease on the property – but was rumored not to have money for the upkeep.

But now it arises that Andrew somehow secured funding to both support himself and also stay at the Royal Lodge.

This comes after the King cut Andrew off his allowance, and ordered him yet again out of the regal property.

New York Post reported:

“Exactly where the Duke of York got the funding remains unclear — his only known source of steady income is a Royal Navy Pension — but the crown’s financial director approved that everything was coming from legitimate sources, the Sunday Times reported.”

Andrew became the royal family’s bête noire because of his very public ties with the late pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

He was living off a hefty allowance from the king’s personal wealth ever since he stopped being a ‘working royal’.

“Among his expenses are more than $3 million annually worth of personal security — which last month King Charles said he wasn’t willing to cover anymore, and ordered Andrew out of Royal Lodge into the smaller Frogmore Cottage if he couldn’t start paying his own way.”

Andrew has vigorously resisted Charles’ pressure, avoiding having to go to 5-bedroom Frogmore Cottage, previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But how is Andrew making money, now?

He has been known to ‘generate income’ selling his properties, such as the $20 million sale of his Sunninghill Park mansion back in 2007, and more recently, a Swiss ski chalet which he sold in 2022.

When he took a loan in 2019, it was paid in days by financier David Rowland. Don’t ask us why.

The Epstein connection in the Duke’s life is grounds for some concern over this unexpected windfall, as one Royal biographer explains.

“’Jeffrey Epstein introduced him to useful business contacts. He also developed lucrative connections in Central Asia and the Middle East during his ten years as special representative for trade and investment’, said author Andrew Lownie, according to the Times.

‘There have long been concerns about how he has since used those contacts. Now he is no longer a working royal, there is far less scrutiny of his business activities — but it is an area that needs to be looked at’, he added.”

