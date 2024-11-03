King Charles Cuts off Prince Andrew’s $1.3 Million a Year Allowance, as He Ramps up Attempts To Force His Disgraced Brother To Leave His Stately Mansion

While the British Monarchy is battling for its very survival in the modern world, two brotherly feuds keep draining the energy of the major players, and keep fueling the planetary curiosity for this family drama played at the highest stakes.

Less on the spotlight than the dispute between the heir Prince William and the ‘spare’ Prince Harry, a bitter struggle is underway between King Charles and his disgraced brother Andrew, whose reputation never recovered after repeated scandals involving his friendship with late pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

It arises that King Charles has officially cut off his brother Prince Andrew’s estimated $1.3 million a year allowance, according to a biography of the new king.

New York Post reported:

“In an updated version of his book, ‘Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story,’ author Robert Hardman claims the king’s relationship with his younger brother is at an all-time low, owing to Charles’ tightening of the royal purse strings.

Charles has instructed the Keeper of the Privy Purse, essentially the finance director for the monarchy, to eliminate Prince Andrew’s estimated $1.3 million (£1 million) a year personal allowance and stop paying for his seven-figure private security, according to Hardman’s book.”

That means that ‘the duke is no longer a financial burden on the King’, according to a Buckingham Palace insider.

“The turning of the financial screws follows Charles’ insistence that Andrew leave the 30-room estate known as Royal Lodge in Windsor. Andrew has thus far balked, refusing to leave and move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former UK home, Frogmore Cottage.”

Frogmore Cottage is significantly smaller than Royal Lodge, with ‘only’ five bedrooms. But the ‘most hated Royal’ isn’t accepting it.

“Following his disastrous 2019 interview with NewsNight in which he failed to apologize for his friendship with Epstein, the prince was forced to step down as a senior working member of the royal family. He was stripped of his patronages and military associations and barred from using the style of ‘HRH,’ His Royal Highness.”

Andrew says he has ‘an airtight long-term lease’ on the mansion, and reportedly told the king’s courtiers that ‘they have no right to evict him’.

The King may not be able to remove his brother out of his mansion, but he can – and did – deprive him of the allowance that Andrew needs for the upkeep of the property – not to mention the cost of ‘his security’.

Andrew claims to have ‘other sources of income’, but Palace sources doubt he does.

“’If he can find the money, then that is up to him, but if not, he will find that the king does not have unlimited patience’, one insider told Hardman.”