King Charles’ Siblings Disappointed With His Treatment of Disgraced Prince Andrew – Princess Anne and Prince Edward Think It’s Wrong for Him To Evict Brother From Royal Lodge

The overriding theme of British Royalty these days seems to be the open rivalry between brothers.

Of course, most people will immediately think of the ongoing feud between Princes William and Harry, but that is NOT the only instance at play.

There’s also King Charles’ ongoing feud with his disgraced brother Prince Andrew.

According to a new report, the dispute with the Monarch has left Charles’ other siblings ‘disappointed.

The New York Post reported:

“Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie are reportedly unhappy with the monarch’s handling of things as his disgraced brother refuses to move out of the Royal Lodge.”

To save money – an amount said to be minimal – King Charles fired 10 members of the Royal Lodge security staff last month.

And now his other brother and sister reportedly feel was the wrong thing to do.

“’Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern. Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal’, a source told [the press].

‘This situation with Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family…with Anne, Sophie, and Edward all disappointed in how he’s handled it’.”

Besides that, there are those closer to Andrew who also resent him: the source adds that Andrew’s wife, Sarah Ferguson and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are unhappy with Charles and hurt over his treatment of their dad.

There’s even talk that the King’s irritability over this issue has upset the new Queen Camila.

“The disgraced Duke of York [Andrew], 64, has lived at the $38 million Royal Lodge, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle, since 2004 after he signed a 75-year lease agreement the year before.”

After Andrew’s long and suspicious friendship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein came again to light in 2019, Andrew has found himself on the brink of eviction.

“Since then, Charles has been struggling to boot his brother from the property as Andrew has reportedly refused to downsize to Frogmore Cottage, which currently sits empty after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to hand over the keys.”

