Please Enjoy “The View” Co-hosts’ Reactions to President Trump Crushing Kamala Harris to Win the Presidential Election (VIDEO)

As Jim Hoft reported earlier this morning, President Donald J. Trump CRUSHED Kamala Harris to become the second US president in history to win the White House in two non-consecutive terms. This massive victory was powered by a historic multiracial coalition that no Republican has ever managed before.

Shortly after his win, the hysterical reactions from leftists started. Leftists on Tiktok, for example, were seen throwing tantrums while Juan Williams becoming unhinged on Fox News.

Due to Trump’s win and the immediate meltdowns, the View unsurprisingly started trending on X as conservatives declared that they could not wait to see the reaction from the liberal clucking hens. For the most part, the hosts did not disappoint.

Sunny Hostin had the most ridiculous reaction out of all of them. She opened her unhinged rant by bemoaning Americans rejecting a mixed-race woman due to “cultural resentment.”

“It (Trump’s win) had nothing to do with policy. I think this was a referendum on cultural resentment in this country.”

WATCH:

Sunny Hostin: Kamala’s landslide loss “had nothing to do with policy. I think this was a referendum on cultural resentment in this country.” Total meltdown on The View this morning lmao. pic.twitter.com/Ql7b8KS5Ky — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 6, 2024

Hostin continued melting down by outrageously whining that Trump winning now meant she and her daughter had fewer rights while smearing the 45th and now-47th President as an “insurrectionist” and “convicted felon.”

“I think in 2016 we didn’t know what we would get from a Trump Administration, but we know now he will have almost unfettered power,” she stated. “I worry about my mother…my children’s future, especially my daughter, who now has fewer rights than I have.”

“I remember my father telling me that I was the first person in his family to enjoy full civil rights. Now, I have less civil rights than when he told me that,” Hostin continued. “The 14th Amendment did not prevent someone who participated in an insurrection from becoming the president of the United States.”

“Going forward, the convicted felon box on employment applications better be taken off.”

As predicted, The View’s Sunny Hostin is handling Kamala Harris’ loss well. pic.twitter.com/mzrNwItvHm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

A despondent Ana Navarro described herself as “very sad” over Trump winning and described the scene at the Kamala Harris election watch party.

“I’m, uhh… I’m obviously very disappointed. I’m very sad. I was at the Kamala Harris headquarters yesterday in Washington, and it was a very sad scene,” she said. “The mood turned immediately.”

The View’s Ana Navarro seems drained of all emotion as she describes the Kamala Harris election watch party as a “very sad scene.” “The mood turned immediately.” “I’m, uhh… I’m obviously very disappointed. I’m very sad. I was at the Kamala Harris headquarters yesterday in… pic.twitter.com/UQvFIaQ3Pz — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) November 6, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg declared that she would still not say Trump’s name while she loudly and unconvincingly defended Harris.

“She did this in two months!” Goldberg exclaimed. “She was everywhere, and people didn’t come out; I don’t know why.”

“He’s now the president; I’m still not going to say his name.”

This is one time where “The View” delivering high ratings would not be a bad thing. Seeing Trump-hating leftists cope and seethe never gets old.