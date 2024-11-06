Juan Williams Flips Out on Fox News and Makes Insane Race-Baiting Statement Following President Trump’s Historic Victory – Then He Gets Smacked Down By Karl Rove (VIDEO)

As Jim Hoft reported earlier this morning, President Donald J. Trump CRUSHED Kamala Harris to become the second US president in history to win the White House in two non-consecutive terms. This massive victory was powered by a historic multiracial coalition that no Republican has ever managed before.

In addition, Republicans seized control of the Senate and appeared on their way to narrowly retaining the House of Representatives. The prospect of a Republican trifecta, especially with Trump returning to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is unsurprisingly sending liberals into hysterics.

Last night, Juan Williams on Fox News offered a preview of what will come from the left.

Once Trump’s victory was certain, the Fox News election panel began discussing what factors led to his historic win. Instead of focusing on kitchen table issues like the economy and immigration, Williams lost his temper as he whipped out the old race card and included an insane twist.

He not only blamed Harris’s defeat on ‘white racism,’ he also trashed black and Hispanic men for betraying her in favor of ‘bro politics.’ Yes, he implied that black males were bigoted because they voted against Harris. Talk about lunacy.

“I’m not sold on this idea that, oh, it was the cost of eggs. I worry that it was, ‘Well, I’m not voting for this woman. Or I’m not voting for this black woman,'” Williams whined. “The bro strategy also had some impact in terms of Latino and black men who came along and gave higher percentages.”

“I think there are tensions between racial groups, and people might feel that,” Williams continued. “Obviously, you can exploit those tensions, and you can exacerbate them to the point where you can politically benefit from it. Do I think that’s the reason he won?

“No. I think the reason he won is you look at that bro strategy and the white male turnout and white grievance politics that he has used to great success in this country.”

WATCH:

Did anybody else watch Juan Williams lose his shit and make a fool of himself? pic.twitter.com/d3QkzAY7rW — Rickey Sides (@rickeysides) November 6, 2024

This race-baiting tirade from Williams was so asinine that long-time Never-Trumper and Bush ally Karl Rove was able to deliver an epic smackdown in response.

“I just think it is extremely odd to suggest that black men are somehow prejudiced because they vote for a white candidate who says, I want to make certain that everybody has an opportunity to succeed in our great economy, I want you to be more prosperous, and I will do things that will make it possible for you to make a better life,” Rove fired back.

“That is an appeal to their best instincts. He did not go out and say, vote for me because I’m not a woman. Don’t vote for me because I’m a white man,” Rove added. “And to suggest that somehow black men are racist because they supported a white man is just too far, Juan.”