MUST SEE: Liberals Melt Down After President Trump Wins Presidential Election (VIDEO)

Following President Trump’s dominant election victory, liberals across the United States went into full meltdown mode.

Videos on X show Democrats crying and completely enraged after finding out Trump won the presidential election.

One streamer, who goes by the Boogie, ripped up his “White Dudes for Harris” shirt in a fit of rage after learning Trump won the election.

WATCH:

White Dude For Harris Has meltdown over Trump W! pic.twitter.com/WuDGsdgTuX

Another man who supported Kamala Harris uploaded a video of himself crying on TikTok after learning that Kamala lost the election.

LOOK:

I’m going to post all the Democrats crying pic.twitter.com/uhRTJ7gVsN

He wasn’t the only one to shed tears.

SNEAKO starts laughing after seeing a Kamala Harris fan crying while looking at the live election polls pic.twitter.com/E7wylcRi2T

Kamala supporters break down crying at watch party as Trump runs away with race, winning both the popular vote and electoral college.

Per ABC News:

Vice President Kamala Harris did not speak as election night turned into Wednesday morning as supporters gathered for what was supposed to be a celebration at her alma mater, Howard University.

Harris will address the nation later Wednesday, her campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond votes told a thinning crowd gathered at her watch party at Howard University after midnight.

Photos show partygoers leaving and Harris supporters crying as results continued to come in that showed her falling behind in key states.

The mood at Howard University had dampened after the evening started out with music pumping and crowds dancing.