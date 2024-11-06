MUST SEE: Liberals Melt Down After President Trump Wins Presidential Election (VIDEO)

Following President Trump’s dominant election victory, liberals across the United States went into full meltdown mode.
Videos on X show Democrats crying and completely enraged after finding out Trump won the presidential election.
One streamer, who goes by the Boogie, ripped up his “White Dudes for Harris” shirt in a fit of rage after learning Trump won the election.
WATCH:
White Dude For Harris Has meltdown over Trump W! pic.twitter.com/WuDGsdgTuX
— KEEM (@KEEMSTAR) November 6, 2024
Another man who supported Kamala Harris uploaded a video of himself crying on TikTok after learning that Kamala lost the election.
LOOK:
I’m going to post all the Democrats crying pic.twitter.com/uhRTJ7gVsN
— Diaryofawhitey (@diaryofawhitey3) November 6, 2024
He wasn’t the only one to shed tears.
Woke desperately crying after Kamala Harris lost elections…pic.twitter.com/ycDDJWYxbo
— Free Your Mind (@Bethefreemind) November 6, 2024
SNEAKO starts laughing after seeing a Kamala Harris fan crying while looking at the live election polls pic.twitter.com/E7wylcRi2T
— ryan (@scubaryan_) November 6, 2024
Kamala supporters break down crying at watch party as Trump runs away with race, winning both the popular vote and electoral college.
Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/8QhHXcou6e
— AF Post (@AFpost) November 6, 2024
Per ABC News:
Vice President Kamala Harris did not speak as election night turned into Wednesday morning as supporters gathered for what was supposed to be a celebration at her alma mater, Howard University.
Harris will address the nation later Wednesday, her campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond votes told a thinning crowd gathered at her watch party at Howard University after midnight.
Photos show partygoers leaving and Harris supporters crying as results continued to come in that showed her falling behind in key states.
The mood at Howard University had dampened after the evening started out with music pumping and crowds dancing.
The mood was more cheerful among Trump supporters.
PRESIDENT TRUMPS VICTORY PARTY CELEBRATE AS FOX NEWS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES HIS WIN!!!!
#USelection #MAGA pic.twitter.com/2zRTQYnMGs
— Sophia (@1111Sophia1111) November 6, 2024