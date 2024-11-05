Pennsylvania Vote by Mail Update: Democrats Only Squeak Out 2,411 Net Votes on Election Eve… Developing

What is going on in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania’s vote by mail update: Democrats only squeaked out 2,411 net votes on Monday on Election Eve.

PA VBM update – Strong update today. Dems only squeak out 2,411 net votes. Starting to really run out of ramp. GOP likely to take over the return rate lead. — Mark Davin Harris (@markdharris) November 4, 2024

The 2,411 net votes for the day brought the total to 413,000.

To be clear 2,411 for the day. Bringing to 413k total — Mark Davin Harris (@markdharris) November 5, 2024

Richard Baris, director of Big Data Poll, confirmed he double checked the public facing site and the numbers are real.

It’s real. I called everyone, I doubled checked APIs. I checked the public facing site. It’s real. https://t.co/QTFQhklIy1 — Rich Baris The People’s Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) November 5, 2024

What happened to all of the mail-in voters in Pennsylvania?

In 2020 2,704,147 mail in ballots were cast in Pennsylvania.

“The Pennsylvania Secretary of State reported that 2,704,147 mail ballots were cast in the 2020 presidential elections, which was about 39 percent of the total ballots cast statewide,” the Election Lab reported.

The poor vote-by-mail turnout is likely why early voters and Election Day voters in Pennsylvania have had to fight to cast their ballots.

Early voters in Bucks County, Pennsylvania had to wait more than 5 hours in line to vote.

Last week Bucks County Emergency Services shut down the Doylestown in-person voting line early on the final day for absentee ballot requests.

Voter suppression was also reported in Quakertown in Bucks County as a peace officer cut the voting line nearly three hours early.

According to Trump Campaign official, Bucks County elections officials did the bare minimum to comply with court’s order to provide voting access through 5PM today.

5+ hour waits to vote early in Bucks today. Bucks County elections officials did the bare minimum to comply with court’s order to provide voting access through 5PM today. They staffed some offices with just 1 or 2 people-ensuring long lines. Voter suppression! STAY IN LINE. https://t.co/SAkO9QXUWN — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) November 1, 2024

As expected, the voting machines failed in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, voters across Cambria County and nearby Bedford County were met with malfunctioning voting machines unable to scan their ballots. According to 6 News, voters reported machines freezing and failing to recognize cast ballots.

The RNC secured a court order to extend voting hours to 10 pm ET in Cambria County.

