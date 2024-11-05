URGENT: CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA VOTERS: Stay in Line: RNC Secures Another Victory, Extends Voting Hours Until 10 PM After Voting Machines Melt Down

Attention Cambria County, Pennsylvania voters: STAY IN LINE!

The RNC has secured yet another victory and extended voting hours until 10 PM to make up for the long lines and delays after voting machine malfunctions and ballot scanning problems.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley sent an army of lawyers to fight for the voters waiting in line in Cambria County.

TO VOTERS IN CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA: We understand that there are some line delays on the ground. We need you to stay in line. We need you to fill out your ballot in full and deliver it. Our Pennsylvania lawyers are all over this issue and will ensure fairness and accuracy in the… — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) November 5, 2024

And the lawyers delivered.

The RNC secured a court order to extend voting hours to 10 pm ET in Cambria County.

Good news on Cambria County! We successfully secured a court order extending voting hours until 10 PM to make up for long lines. STAY IN LINE! VOTE! ️ https://t.co/MxorrZxBDS — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 5, 2024

As expected, the voting machines failed in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, voters across Cambria County and nearby Bedford County were met with malfunctioning voting machines unable to scan their ballots. According to 6 News, voters reported machines freezing and failing to recognize cast ballots.

At some precincts, election officials resorted to placing completed paper ballots in lock boxes, intending to scan them later once the technical issues are resolved. In other areas, frustrated voters were instructed to return later in the day when the machines were expected to be back online.

Stay in line and vote!