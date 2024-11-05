URGENT: CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA VOTERS: Stay in Line: RNC Secures Another Victory, Extends Voting Hours Until 10 PM After Voting Machines Melt Down

Voting machines melt down in Cambria County, PA

Attention Cambria County, Pennsylvania voters: STAY IN LINE!

The RNC has secured yet another victory and extended voting hours until 10 PM to make up for the long lines and delays after voting machine malfunctions and ballot scanning problems.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley sent an army of lawyers to fight for the voters waiting in line in Cambria County.

And the lawyers delivered.

The RNC secured a court order to extend voting hours to 10 pm ET in Cambria County.

As expected, the voting machines failed in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, voters across Cambria County and nearby Bedford County were met with malfunctioning voting machines unable to scan their ballots. According to 6 News, voters reported machines freezing and failing to recognize cast ballots.

At some precincts, election officials resorted to placing completed paper ballots in lock boxes, intending to scan them later once the technical issues are resolved. In other areas, frustrated voters were instructed to return later in the day when the machines were expected to be back online.

Stay in line and vote!

