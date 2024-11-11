No Man Left Behind – New Petition Calls for Release of ALL Jan 6 Political Prisoners on DAY ONE

Across America, voices are rising with one urgent demand: that President Trump, on his return to office, on January 20th, 2025, use his authority to release ALL January 6 political prisoners by granting clemency and commuting remaining sentences.

The J6 Pardon Coalition argues all of the J6 hostages have suffered unprecedented levels of cruelty, torture, and political persecution under the Biden administration – unjustly subjected to years of solitary confinement, deprivation of rights, and extreme 20+ year prison sentences.

WOW. All J6 Political Hostages should be released immediately! #DiamondandSilk https://t.co/SoXpKyWSuk — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 9, 2024

For these patriots, the call to action is clear: We, as Americans, cannot in good conscience leave behind any of the Jan 6 Political Prisoners to rot in the Gulag. The January 6 Pardon Coalition recently launched a viral national petition J6Pardons.com, demanding immediate clemency for these political prisoners. This letter to President Trump, now signed by some of the most influential voices in the conservative movement: including Jim Hoft and Cara Castronuova of The Gateway Pundit, Attorneys Jonathan Gross and Steven Metcalf, founders of the J6 Pardon Project Suzzanne Monk and Tamara Leigh – along with grassroots leaders Jake Lang (a J6er who has spent over 1400 days behind bars) and Hoang Quan from J6Truth.org

Free them all! Every single one of them pic.twitter.com/uGyVGUR1xi — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 9, 2024

The J6 Pardon Coalition says clemency and commuted sentences are deserved on Day One because the DOJ has ruthlessly targeted Trump supporters with weaponized prosecution while leaving left-leaning rioters like Antifa, BLM, and Hamas supporters untouched.

The disparity in sentencing between January 6 protesters and those who rioted for left-wing causes has only added fuel to their outcry. Cases against the January 6, 2021, Stop the Steal protestors have seen an incredible disparity of prison sentences – far exceeding those given to violent offenders from other leftist protests.

The January 6 Pardon Coalition contends that all 1,561 defendants in the Democrat witch hunt have suffered the same injustice, compounded by trials held in the notoriously biased Washington DC courts, where the population overwhelmingly supported Kamala Harris – 92% of DC voted for her this election. Not a single individual has received a fair, impartial trial. That fact alone is enough to justify pardons and clemency for ALL Jan 6 Patriots. These biased proceedings have railroaded hundreds of J6ers into extreme sentences, tearing families apart for years – purely for political gain.

Have those few voices near Trump (trying to influence him to leave some of the J6ers behind in the gulag!) forgotten that J6 was a SET UP/ FEDSURRECTION?! An orchestrated event leading to the entrapment of thousands of innocent unarmed protestors by federal authorities who viciously assaulted them with lethal force, tear gas, concussion grenades and rubber bullets. The Jan 6 protesters had come to exercise their First Amendment right to redress a grievance of a STOLEN 2020 ELECTION – and left bearing scars from a violent reaction that was orchestrated to paint conservatives as domestic terrorists. Notably, four unarmed protesters were killed due to police actions that day, a fact the J6 Pardon Coalition says has been buried under layers of media distortion.

What was meant to be a peaceful assembly – was met with an all-out assault by the Capitol Police – to suppress dissenting voices rather than protect the Capitol. Many of those accused of violent charges were simply protecting themselves and others. No officers were killed or permanently injured during the events, making the harsh sentences handed down to protesters seem, as one petition signer Maureen Steele said, “a complete betrayal of justice.”

The shadowy Deepstate operatives that RUINED Trumps first term are now approaching my attorney THREATENING us to STAY SILENT on the J6 Pardons or else… “I won’t be pardoned and I’ll rot away in prison the next 20 years”!!! These RINO uniparty hacks are trying to influence… — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner (@JakeLangJ6) November 8, 2024

Attorney Jonathan Gross, representing several January 6 defendants, has described the federal prosecutors’ approach as “relentless persecution.”

“This was not about crime,” Gross stated in a recent interview. “This was about silencing opposition.”

Conservative figures and freedom-loving Americans are joining forces to say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH – we cannot allow these patriot heroes to suffer one more day in prison while Trump is President – every last one must be released!!

Pardon all the political prisoners and throw the biggest party anyone has ever seen at Mar a Lago Call it the Pardon Party — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 7, 2024

Members of the January 6 Pardon Coalition and petition signers include prominent conservative voices like investigative journalist Ann Vandersteel, Real America’s Voice show host Jeff Crouere, Lindell TV host Behizy, and J6 community organizers Daniel Goodwyn and David Sumrall from StopHate.com, and Marie Goodwyn and Tim Rivers from The American Gulag Chronicles, and Mark and Jalise Middleton from American Patriot Relief.

Now, with patriots across the country joining forces in the Trump administration, we will finally have the opportunity to set right this grave injustice.

Join millions of Americans who stand in solidarity with the Jan 6 Patriots and SIGN THE FREEDOM PETITION –> J6Pardons.com, calls for all pending charges to be dropped and pending J6 investigations to be halted by the new Attorney General as well as granting clemency to the January 6 prisoners behind bars!

No Man Left Behind – Free Them All!!

*** SIGN THE J6 DAY ONE FREEDOM PETITION HERE ***