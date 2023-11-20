NOW THERE IS PROOF: Video Series by InvestigateJ6 Shows Police and Govt. Agents Spray J6 Crowd with Rubber Bullets, Explosive Munitions, Sound Grenades WITHOUT WARNING!

You will want to bookmark this post for future reference.

Recent footage released by InvestigateJ6 reveals police officers started firing on unsuspecting Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, without warning.

The footage also reveals that DC police continued their fire on the protesters with rubber bullets, explosive munitions, and gas canisters.

The Trump crowd that gathered on the west side of the US Capitol had no idea they were going to be fired on. There was NO WARNING.

Four Trump supporters were killed that day, including Benjamin Phillips and Kevin Greeson, who were killed when police started firing munitions on the crowd.

The fake news reported the two men had heart attacks – without adding that the men were being bombarded with exploding munitions without warning while they stood in the crowd with tens of thousands of fellow Trump supporters.

The Trump supporters also had no idea that federal officers, and undercover police had inserted themselves inside the pro-Trump crowd that day.

InvestigateJ6 released a video in September that shows police firing on unsuspecting Trump supporters without warning.

Look at all this early J6 footage @TuckerCarlson could show the world, but won’t. His producer @gregg_re and his team at Fox were given all of this last year. #J6CoverUp J6 protestors were fired upon with NO warning. USCP Chief Waldow lied saying he gave warnings but never did. pic.twitter.com/xNNsB8XfBy — InvestigateJ6 (@InvestigateJ6) September 6, 2023

The Gateway Pundit has reported several times in the last two years on shots fired by police that day.

Video shows Trump supporters getting unruly ONLY AFTER the police started firing on the crowds.

Police fired on the crowd, gassed the crowd, and baited the crowd but the protesters remained peaceful during the assault.

This was a government assault on the people. In May 2021, The Gateway Pundit first reported on the exploding flash grenades that were fired by police on the Trump supporters.

In May 2021, TGP reported on Capitol Police firing on the peaceful Trump crowd, including seniors and children!

InvestigateJ6 has several videos posted on Rumble of the police violence on January 6.

Finally.