NEW: Judge Chutkan Pauses Jack Smith’s January 6 Case Against President Trump

Judge Tanya Chutkan paused the January 6 case against Trump in DC after Jack Smith requested the court vacate pre-trial deadlines.

Last September, Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

This past September, Jack Smith indicted President Trump AGAIN in DC following the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity.

The grand jury indicted Trump on the same four charges that were unveiled in August 2023.

On Friday, Special Counsel Jack Smith asked the judge to ‘pause proceedings’ in Trump’s case to assess ‘unprecedented circumstance.’

Jack Smith’s office made the announcement a few days after President Trump won the 2024 election in a historic landslide.

“As a result of the election held on November 5, 2024, the defendant is expected to be certified as President-elect on January 6, 2025, and inaugurated on January 20, 2025. The Government respectfully requests that the Court vacate the remaining deadlines in the pretrial schedule to afford the Government time to assess this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate course going forward consistent with Department of Justice policy,” Jack Smith wrote.

Jack Smith continued, “By December 2, 2024, the Government will file a status report of otherwise inform the Court of the result of its deliberations. The Government has consulted with defense counsel, who do not object to this request.”

