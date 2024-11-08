BREAKING: Jack Smith Asks Judge to ‘Pause Proceedings’ in Trump’s Cases to Assess ‘Unprecedented Circumstance’

Special Counsel Jack Smith asked a judge to ‘pause proceedings’ in Trump’s cases to assess ‘unprecedented circumstance.’

Jack Smith’s office made the announcement on Friday after President Trump won the 2024 election in a historic landslide.

“As a result of the election held on November 5, 2024, the defendant is expected to be certified as President-elect on January 6, 2025, and inaugurated on January 20, 2025. The Government respectfully requests that the Court vacate the remaining deadlines in the pretrial schedule to afford the Government time to assess this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate course going forward consistent with Department of Justice policy,” Jack Smith wrote.

Jack Smith continued, “By December 2, 2024, the Government will file a status report of otherwise inform the Court of the result of its deliberations. The Government has consulted with defense counsel, who do not object to this request.”

Special counsel Jack Smith on Friday asked a judge to pause proceedings in the criminal election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump, a move that reflects the expected end of the case. Smith said that vacating the schedule of remaining pretrial motion deadlines, which Trump’s lawyers did not object to, would give the prosecutor’s team “time to assess this unprecedented circumstance” of Trump’s electoral victory “and determine the appropriate course going forward consistent with Department of Justice policy.” “By December 2, 2024, the Government will file a status report or otherwise inform the Court of the result of its deliberations,” Smith wrote in a filing in federal court in Washington, D.C.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate whether criminal charges should be filed against Trump in November 2022 just one day after Trump announced a 2024 White House run.

Jack Smith spent over $50 million of taxpayer money to hunt down Trump for non-crimes.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June 2023 for lawfully storing presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate which was protected by Secret Service agents.

Trump was charged with 31 counts under the Espionage Act of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

In July 2023 Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago. The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.

In September 2023 Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

