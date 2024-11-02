Bombshell New Details in Marine Veteran Daniel Penny Trail- Jordan Neely Still Had a Pulse When First Responders Arrived, Mouth-to-Mouth Not Initially Administered Because ‘He Seemed to be a Drug User’ (Video)

The Gateway Pundit reported on the egregious charges against college student and decorated Marine veteran Daniel Penny in the death of serial felon Jordan Neely.

While the media has tried to portray Neely as a harmless Michael Jackson Subway crooner, a witness who was on the subway with Neely and Penny during their encounter is calling Penny a hero and claiming that he saved people’s lives.

The witness shared what she saw, “I’m sitting on a train reading my book, and, all of a sudden, I hear someone spewing this rhetoric. He said, ‘I don’t care if I have to kill an F, I will. I’ll go to jail, I’ll take a bullet.”

On Friday, Penny’s trial began and, during opening statements, bodycam footage of the moment cops found Neely was shown.

According to The Daily Mail, two police officers confirmed that Neely still had a pulse when they arrived on the scene, but one witness, an NYPD Sergeant, testified that none of his team performed mouth-to-mouth on Neely because he was a ‘drug user.’

Per The Daily Mail:

‘He seemed to be a drug user.. he was an apparent drug user. He was very dirty. I didn’t want them to get… hepatitis. ‘If he did wake up he would have been vomiting. I didn’t want my officers to do that. ‘He was filthy. He looked like a homeless individual. You have to protect your officer, ‘I wouldn’t want my officer to get sick if the person throws up,’ he said.

BREAKING: bombshell bodycam reveals that police detected a pulse on Jordan Neely after he was put in a chokehold by Daniel Penny. At the behest of BLM who called it a racist killing, Soros-funded D.A. Alvin Bragg is falsely prosecuting Penny for manslaughter. Penny is innocent. pic.twitter.com/0fxy5xtZ9x — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) November 1, 2024

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino, who represents District 19 of Queens, said, “Daniel Penny must be released immediately and all charges dropped.”

“This case was a political farce from day one, and Alvin Bragg should step down.”

“What an embarrassment. There was no murder. There wasn’t even manslaughter. Jordan Neely was alive when police arrived but resuscitation was too dangerous because Neely was clearly a significant disease risk to responding officers. Case closed.”

“Meanwhile actual murderers, rapists, and gang members walk free every single day.”