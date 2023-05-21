Subway Witness Calls Daniel Penny a Hero: ‘He Saved A Lot of People That Day’

A witness who was on the subway with Jordan Neely and Daniel Penny during their encounter is calling Penny a hero and claiming that he saved people’s lives.

The witness happens to be a woman and a minority. Why hasn’t she been featured on nightly news reports?

We know why. Because that would ruin the left’s chosen narrative about this story.

PJ Media reports:

Witness Says Daniel Penny Is a Hero: ‘We Were Scared for Our Lives’ According to a retiree who witnessed the incident where Marine veteran Daniel Penny put Jordan Neely, a deranged homeless man who was threatening passengers, in a chokehold on a New York subway train earlier this month, not only is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg wrong for prosecuting him, but Daniel Penny is a hero for his actions. Asserting that Penny’s actions were in self-defense, the witness firmly believes that he protected numerous individuals who could have otherwise been harmed that day. In an interview with Fox News Digital, she passionately expressed her conviction that Penny’s actions saved people. “He’s a hero,” said the passenger, a minority woman who has resided in New York City for over five decades. She told Fox News Digital, “It was self-defense, and I believe in my heart that he saved a lot of people that day that could have gotten hurt.”… “I’m sitting on a train reading my book, and, all of a sudden, I hear someone spewing this rhetoric. He said, ‘I don’t care if I have to kill an F, I will. I’ll go to jail, I’ll take a bullet,’” the witness recalled.

Will the corrupt liberal media report this? Not likely.

Jordan Neely threatened to kill passengers on the subway according to a new witness. If it wasn’t for Daniel Penny, innocent civilians may have died. Daniel Penny is a hero.https://t.co/SxTdQjtAzd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 19, 2023

WOW! Witness calls former Marine Daniel Penny a "hero" for defending subway passengershttps://t.co/bdUzIrf5vn — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 20, 2023

A witness to the death of Jordan Neely has finally stepped forward. He's calling Marine Daniel Penny a "hero." "The people on that train, we were scared. We were scared for our lives.” https://t.co/2McngPpESs — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 18, 2023

The left wants to turn this into another George Floyd story, but the facts don’t support that at all.