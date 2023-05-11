Developing: New York District Attorney Expected to File Charges Against Former Marine in Death of Serial Criminal Jordan Neely

The Soros-funded New York District Attorney is expected to file charges against former Marine Daniel Penny in the death of Jordan Neely. Penny subdued Neely, a serial felon when he became violent and threatening on the New York subway.

This comes after race protests in the city for several days. The media and far-left Democrats have been working overtime to portray Neely as an innocent victim of murder.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating after a subway passenger died, apparently at the hands of a 24-year-old Marine veteran who used a chokehold to subdue him. 30-year-old Jordan Neely died from “compression of neck (chokehold)”

Bragg allegedly determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

Jordan Neely has been arrested at least 42 times and has a reputation for causing disturbances; he once pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping when he was caught dragging a 7-year-old girl down an Inwood street.

NBC News reported:

The 24-year-old former Marine seen on video putting Jordan Neely in a chokehold on the floor of an F train in Manhattan 10 days ago, resulting in his death, is expected to be charged and surrender as early as Friday, three sources familiar with the matter tell News 4 New York. The Manhattan district attorney’s office told NBC New York that Daniel Penny will be arraigned Friday on second-degree manslaughter charges. “We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow,” a spokesperson for DA’s office said. An NYPD spokesperson did not returned requests for comment, nor did Penny’s attorneys — who have previously said there was no way he “could have foreseen” his bid to subdue an supposed perceived threat would turn deadly.