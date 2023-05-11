Developing: New York District Attorney Expected to File Charges Against Former Marine in Death of Serial Criminal Jordan Neely

by
Daniel Penny and Jordan Neely

The Soros-funded New York District Attorney is expected to file charges against former Marine Daniel Penny in the death of Jordan Neely. Penny subdued Neely, a serial felon when he became violent and threatening on the New York subway.

This comes after race protests in the city for several days. The media and far-left Democrats have been working overtime to portray Neely as an innocent victim of murder.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating after a subway passenger died, apparently at the hands of a 24-year-old Marine veteran who used a chokehold to subdue him. 30-year-old Jordan Neely died from “compression of neck (chokehold)”

Bragg allegedly determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

Jordan Neely has been arrested at least 42 times and has a reputation for causing disturbances; he once pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping when he was caught dragging a 7-year-old girl down an Inwood street.

NBC News reported:

The 24-year-old former Marine seen on video putting Jordan Neely in a chokehold on the floor of an F train in Manhattan 10 days ago, resulting in his death, is expected to be charged and surrender as early as Friday, three sources familiar with the matter tell News 4 New York.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office told NBC New York that Daniel Penny will be arraigned Friday on second-degree manslaughter charges.

“We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow,” a spokesperson for DA’s office said.

An NYPD spokesperson did not returned requests for comment, nor did Penny’s attorneys — who have previously said there was no way he “could have foreseen” his bid to subdue an supposed perceived threat would turn deadly.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.