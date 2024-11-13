Kamala Harris Campaign Funneled $500K to Al Sharpton’s Nonprofit Just Weeks Before Softball Interview with Race Grifter MSNBC Host: Report

Kamala Harris’s failed presidential campaign reportedly funneled $500,000 to Al Sharpton’s nonprofit, the National Action Network (NAN), just weeks before a lackluster interview with the professional race hustler on MSNBC.

According to a report by the Washington Free Beacon, Harris’s donation was part of a larger $5.4 million spending spree aimed at boosting her favorability among Black and Latino groups — a strategy that, as we know, fell flat.

Federal campaign finance records reveal Harris’s campaign issued two payments of $250,000 each to Sharpton’s National Action Network in early September and October. Just days after the contributions, Sharpton aired a video of Harris offering him birthday greetings, where she praised his “extraordinary leadership” and role as a “voice of truth.”

On October 20, Sharpton conducted an interview with Harris on his MSNBC show PoliticsNation, where he highlighted Harris’s “historic campaign” and described her as a counterforce to Trump’s “hostile and erratic” agenda.

Washington Free Beacon reported:

Sharpton did not disclose payments from the Harris campaign during either segment with the candidate. National Action Network did not respond to requests for comment. MSNBC also did not respond to comment requests. Harris’s donations to National Action Network and similar groups were part of a $1 billion spending spree that has sparked heartache and soul-searching within the Democratic Party, which lost the popular vote to a Republican candidate for the first time since 2004. The campaign, which ended $20 million in debt, leaned heavily on celebrities, influencers, and other high-profile Harris backers to make her case to voters. Her campaign gave $1 million to the production company of Oprah Winfrey, and paid a six-figure sum to create a set for Harris’s interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Washington Examiner reported. Team Harris donated to the National Urban League ($2 million), the Black Economic Alliance ($150,000), and Black Church PAC ($150,000). The campaign gave donations to lesser-known groups like the Haitian Ladies Fund ($30,000) and International Free and Accepted Modern Masons ($150,000), a black freemasons organization, according to campaign finance disclosures. The Black Economic Alliance hosted a video call for 5,000 attendees days before the election to urge black men to vote for Harris. Vote to Live Action Fund, which received $275,000 from the Harris campaign, launched a $4 million initiative in October to pressure black men to vote. Harris spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on an initiative to appeal to black church voters. Two of the organizations, Black Church PAC and the Institute of Church Administration and Management ($250,000), are linked to Frederick Haynes, an anti-Israel pastor who has worked with Harris for years on liberal causes. The campaign gave to Casa in Action ($120,000), the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada ($105,000), and Somos Votantes ($120,000), to mobilize Latino voters in Nevada, Pennsylvania, and other swing states. The lavish giveaways seemingly failed given Harris’s historically poor performance with black and Latino voters. Sharpton reportedly earns a seven-figure salary from MSNBC, and is paid handsomely by National Action Network, which he founded in 1991. The nonprofit paid Sharpton around $650,000 in 2021 out of $7 million in revenues, and spent another $940,000 that year for “transportation services” to the private jet firm Apollo Jets and the limousine company Carey International.

This report comes on the heels of Harris allegedly paying billionaire Oprah Winfrey $1 million for a public endorsement.

According to a report from The Washington Examiner on how the campaign burned through over $1 billion in funds, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions received $1 million in October for campaign-related services.

In return for this investment, Winfrey hosted a star-studded town hall and spoke at her final rally in Philadelphia before Election Day.

“We’re voting for values and integrity,” Winfrey told supporters at the rally. “We’re voting for healing over hate.”

Meanwhile, the campaign also spent around $20 million on concerts in seven swing states, featuring the likes of Bon Jovi in Detroit, Christina Aguilera in Las Vegas, Katy Perry in Pittsburgh, Lady Gaga in Philadelphia, and a 2 Chainz performance at a rally in Atlanta.

Millions were also spent on various production companies, including Viva Creative, while they even blew a six figure sum building a set for her interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Sadly for the Harris campaign, none of these celebrity appearances paid off as Donald Trump sweeped back to the White House in a landslide victory that will be remembered for decades to come.

As a consequence of their reckless spending, the campaign is understood to have ended the race with $20 million in debt, something that Trump has mocked them for.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said they were being “squeezed by vendors” and would support doing “whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period.”