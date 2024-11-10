Update from J6 Political Prisoner Isaac Thomas

January 6 political prisoner Isaac Thomas has continued his fight for justice against a very powerful and corrupt system that is doing everything they can to silence him.

As The Gateway Pundit has previously reported, Isaac has filed multiple lawsuits against bad actors within the foster care system who abused him.

One of Isaac’s lawsuits is against a bad actor who babysat him while he was in foster care, who a jury found guilty of 6 counts of CSC against Isaac and 4 other children in a criminal case.

The Gateway Pundit also exposed how the justice system is being weaponized against Isaac in this civil matter after the judge was informed that he is a January 6th defendant.

Isaac was fined $3,500 by the judge in the case after defense attorneys for the predators argued the case should be dismissed since Isaac is a J6er. Ultimately, the case was not dismissed.

As the civil case moves forward, Isaac believes the defense attorney and the courts have been working together behind the scenes to sabotage his case.

The judge held Issac in contempt of court for arriving a few minutes late and for “having a bad attitude” in response to the judge’s order to move to sit in an area reserved for prisoners despite him being a plaintiff in this case.

According to Isaac, he was strip searched and held in a cell with no toilet paper, sheets, food, or water before being released in the middle of the night with the contempt of court charge dismissed.

Isaac released the following statement after the hearing:

“I went to this court to get justice against men who abused me as a child, and I left feeling more violated than I had before. This incident has caused a lot of issues for me. I struggled a lot in that cell and was questioning why I came forward with the case in the first place. I believe that was their goal… They wanted me to give up and sweep it under the rug like the system always does. But I’m not giving up, I’m going to trial, and we are filing an emergency appeal asking for a new judge to be assigned to our case. I don’t care how many fines or hours of jail I have to face. I know the truth and will do everything I can to prove it to a jury. The system will not silence me!! Please pray that God gives me strength and courage to finish this and that we finally get justice. Thank you for all of your support.”

Isaac’s January 6th attorney, Steven Metcalf, also represents Isaac in this civil matter. Attorney Metcalf shared the following statement:

“In all of my years practicing law, I’ve never seen anything like this before in a civil case. It is unheard of for a judge to fine a victim of a sexual abuse case for simply being late to a hearing. But to throw my client in jail? This is not what America represents.”

“Many of us are aware of the political divide in our country. Unfortunately, it appears that those divisions have seeped their way into this case. I won’t say much more because this case is still moving forward, but I will say that me and Mr. Thomas are filing a prompt appeal on this matter and look forward to holding this child predator, his accomplices, and the justice system accountable for their actions. It has been a long journey representing Mr. Thomas, but helping him in these multiple cases has allowed me the opportunity to see who Isaac really is.”

“Below all of the paperwork and case numbers, there’s a human being. Someone who has been trying his best to keep his fight for justice burning even when the system has been clamping down on him. Someone who has a passion for justice similar to what I saw in myself when I decided to go to law school. Isaac is a remarkable young man with a powerful story, andI I am here to help him make sure it gets told.”

“From foster care all the way to the front lines of January 6th, he has made our country proud and gives hope to those who need a reminder that God is still in control, no matter how hard the situation. With God leading us, we are confident in a victory. Prayers are greatly appreciated at this time. Thank you, and God bless.”

Last week at a status conference for Isaacs January 6th case, the government said they are planning to file a motion to revoke Isaac’s bond once again since he broke his release terms. Part of a standard release says that a defendant can’t get into trouble with the law while out on bond. Another conference with the judge has been set for next week so Isaac’s attorneys can explain the situation and hopefully convince the judge to allow him to remain free.

Isaac’s January 6th trial has also been moved to March of 2025.

Since Attorney Metcalf is representing Isaac on many of these cases, you can help them continue their fight by donating straight to Isaac’s January 6th legal fund and by praying for God to guide and protect them.