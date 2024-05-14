Even as He Fights for His Own Life, J6 Political Prisoner Isaac Thomas is Fighting to Help Children in the Failed Foster Care System

The Gateway Pundit has shared the heartbreaking story of what has been done to J6er Isaac Thomas.

Isaac was orphaned at the age of 6 and endured years of abuse and neglect as a child— trafficked through various placements while in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services. Thomas emancipated himself at 16 and got involved in political activism.

Isaac, who was only 18 at the time of January 6, was inspired to speak out for other victims of the failed foster care system when he went to the Capitol along with thousands of other Americans to peacefully protest and make their muffled voices heard.

Despite the miscarriage of justice he is currently fighting regarding January 6, Isaac continues to be inspired and compelled to fight the system that abused him so brutally as a child and to protect other children from enduring what happened to him.

Isaac shares, “I have filed multiple lawsuits against the system for the rape, beatings, and other abuse I endured during my time under the government’s care. I was unable to find an attorney who would do these cases without charging me, so now I’m thousands of dollars in legal debt on top of my J6 case.”

“But I refuse to abandon the children under the care of the Department of Health and Human Services, many of whom do not have families to advocate for them. They are depending on people like us to step up and be a voice for them. My lawsuits are not just for me but also to speak for the thousands of kids being abused by our government every single day. I know because I experienced it firsthand.”

Isaac has created a fund to continue his lawsuits against the government. “These bad actors are still using our tax dollars to experiment on our children with Fauci-funded pharmaceuticals. They are beating and raping them.”

One of the lawsuits is against an individual who babysat Isaac while he was in foster care. The individual was convicted of raping him and three others. He is also suing the church who tried covering it up.

The defense is attempting to get the judge to dismiss the lawsuit based on the fact that Isaac is a January 6 defendant. They are also asking the judge to order him to pay $36,000 from legal funds reserved for his J6 defense to pay for the attorneys of his rapist.

The criminal rape case was originally filed when Isaac was only seven years old and has absolutely nothing to do with J6.

Isaac says, “In my opinion, this proves that the left is weaponizing the courts and the government even in cases that have nothing to do with politics. Even for a convicted rapist.”

Isaac has also filed a lawsuit against Lakeside Academy.

Lakeside is one of the DHHS-licensed foster placements he was placed in, where he alleges both physical and sexual abuse.

One of his friends, Cornelius Frederick, 16, was murdered at that facility.

NBC News reported that at least six staff members at the Michigan youth facility restrained the teenager until he lost consciousness. Cornelius died in a hospital two days later.

If you or anyone you know was a victim of the foster care system and want to help us get justice please email [email protected]

Isaac also asks that we pray for these children and continue to help him share their stories. If you are able, please also help Isaac in his fight.