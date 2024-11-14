JUST-IN: Maricopa County Election Official Stephen Richer Reactivates X Account After Deleting Page Amidst Continued Vote Counting and Discovery Request in Ongoing Kari Lake Defamation Suit

Maricopa County Recorder and Kari Lake-hating RINO Stephen Richer, the top election official in Maricopa County, has reinstated his X/Twitter page after jeopardizing his sham defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake.

This comes after Stephen Richer was accused of destroying evidence in his ongoing assault on Kari Lake’s First Amendment right to criticize elected officials by suing her for defamation.

Lake’s husband, who is a defendant in the lawsuit, filed a Motion to Dismiss as a sanction for Richer’s destruction of evidence, violation of a court order requiring him to produce calculations of damages, and failure to disclose the existence of a taxpayer-funded “data mining operation.” This data mining operation was used by his office to compile news stories and social media about him, seemingly for campaign purposes and evidence in the lawsuit.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Richer deleted his X page last week in the middle of Maricopa County’s vote-counting process, which he oversees for mail-in ballots as County Recorder.

As of this afternoon, it is estimated that 2,100 early ballots remain to be processed in Maricopa County, and 7,100 ballots have yet to be counted in Maricopa. His decision to suspend his X page, where he has historically provided regular updates on elections, vote counting, and results, sparked a major online fuss.

Just after Richer took his account down from the internet, restricting anybody from seeing his previous posts or communicating with him on the platform, The Gateway Pundit obtained excerpts from a deposition transcript in his defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake. In the deposition, it was revealed that Richer previously contemplated running for Senate to “make life hell for Kari Lake” and admitted that he is “anti-MAGA” in private text messages.

This is the guy who's counting the votes in Maricopa County.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Kari Lake was once again cheated out of a victory in the Arizona Senate race despite Trump and Republicans winning down the ballot. They will do anything to keep Kari Lake out of office, as seen in 2022 when faulty machine programming in Maricopa County caused 60% of voting machines to fail and created four-hour-long wait times to disenfranchise thousands of Republicans.

Richer was also polling his popularity in preparation for a Senatorial run before realizing that he could never beat Lake, who he described as a political "behemoth," in a Primary race.

It appeared likely that Richer got off X to mute his critics in expectation of his comments about Lake being made public. However, his violation of discovery rules was called out by Kari Lake's husband in a recent court filing seeking to dismiss the lawsuit as a sanction!

Read the full filing and Richer's deposition transcript here.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Kari Lake's fight against Richer's bogus defamation lawsuit and her next step after this stolen election.