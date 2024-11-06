In Huge Blow to Gavin Newsom, Prop 36 Passes in 71-21 Landslide – California Votes to Increase Penalties For Theft and Drug Trafficking

Proposition 36 passed in California in a landslide 71% to 21%.

California voters overwhelmingly voted to increase penalties for theft and drug trafficking after a record number of brick and mortar retailers closed down due to smash-and-grab robberies.

Governor Gavin Newsom (D) opposed Prop 36 because he said it’s “too harsh.”

Prop. 36 rolls back some of the soft-on-crime policies that California voters passed in 2014 with Prop. 47.

Per LA Public Press, Prop 47 “scaled back punishments for certain nonviolent offenses for drugs and theft, which were reclassified from felonies to misdemeanors.”

Under Prop. 36, penalties will be increased, and sentences will be lengthened for drug possession and for the theft of items valued at less than $950.

Fox 11 reported:

Seemingly fed up with increased crime across the state, California voters have voted “yes” to Proposition 36 in favor of harsher penalties for crimes such as theft and drug trafficking. In perhaps a likely foreshadowing, a survey conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California in September found 71% of voters supported the prop and at least 41% also said the outcome was “very important.” This reverses Prop 47 that passed a decade ago, which was intended to offer alternative strategies to help reduce the state’s jail and prison population. Now, certain drug offenses and thefts under $950 can be classified as felonies rather than misdemeanors if the suspected perpetrator has two or more past convictions for theft crimes.

