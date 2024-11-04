Kamala Harris Refuses to Answer Reporter on How She Voted on California’s Proposition 36 “It’s the Sunday Before the Election” (Video)

In full defensive mode, Kamala Harris refused to answer a reporter’s question when pressed on how she voted on California’s Proposition 36.

Prop. 36 is one of the most significant issues on the ballot for the citizens of California, yet Harris, a presidential candidate who is asking Americans to trust her leadership,is hiding her position on how crime should be tackled.

Prop. 36 rolls back some of the soft-on-crime policies that California voters passed in 2014 with Prop. 47.

Per LA Public Press, Prop 47 “scaled back punishments for certain nonviolent offenses for drugs and theft, which were reclassified from felonies to misdemeanors.”

Under the proposed Prop. 36, penalties would be increased and sentences lengthened for drug possession and for the theft of items valued at less than $950.

Reporter: How did you vote on Prop 36? Kamala Harris: My ballot is on its way to California, and I’m going to trust the system that it will arrive there. I am not going to talk about the vote on that because, honestly, it’s the Sunday before the election, and I don’t intend to create an endorsement one way or another around it. But I did vote.

She doesn’t want to “create an endorsement” around a major issue that is impacting Americans?

Watch:

BREAKING: Kamala REFUSES to say how she voted on California’s Proposition 36 — which would create tougher penalties for serial retail thieves and drug traffickers. “I am not gonna talk about the vote on that because, honestly, it’s the Sunday before the election.” pic.twitter.com/IzAQlmZX6p — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 3, 2024