House Judiciary GOP Exposes Kamala Harris’s Open-Borders Alliance with United Nations Bureaucrats: $81.7 Million in U.S. Taxpayer Funds Spent to Facilitate Direct Flights for Illegal Aliens into America

The House Judiciary GOP has exposed what they call an “open-borders alliance” between the Biden-Harris Administration and United Nations bureaucrats that uses U.S. taxpayer dollars to enable illegal immigration.

The findings reveal that at least $81.7 million in taxpayer funds have been allocated to foreign nationals employed by the U.N., who advise migrants on ways to enter the United States.

This funding has established “migration centers” across Central and South America, facilitating nearly 70,000 aliens with potential resettlement options in the U.S.

According to the report, since 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration has overseen the release of nearly 5.8 million illegal immigrants into the U.S., with an additional 1.9 million entering as “gotaways” who evaded apprehension entirely.

The GOP committee argues that these numbers illustrate an administration bent on dismantling border security. Instead of fixing the problem, the administration has created a workaround through the Safe Mobility Initiative—a program designed to “avoid the optics of border crossings” by coordinating with U.N. agents in 13 Central and South American cities.

The program’s Safe Mobility Offices (SMOs), funded by U.S. taxpayer dollars, assist aliens in bypassing the southwest border altogether.

Foreign nationals from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) counsel migrants on various ways to enter the United States, including through family reunification and “labor pathways.”

Only 14% of SMO staff are American citizens, with the rest advising migrants at U.S. taxpayers’ expense. Since the initiative’s launch, 18,000 aliens have reportedly been resettled in the U.S., and thousands more are lined up for entry through alternative pathways.

INSIDE KAMALA HARRIS’S OPEN-BORDERS ALLIANCE WITH UNITED NATIONS BUREAUCRATS: U.S. taxpayer dollars were spent on foreign nationals’ salaries so they could advise other foreign nationals on the easiest way to migrate to the United States. At least $81.7 million in U.S.… pic.twitter.com/8FZYzmrYu1 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) November 4, 2024

Earlier this year, The Gateway Pundit reported that the Biden regime has been operating secret charter flights to transport illegal immigrants from foreign airports to various U.S. cities.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP), an agency under Alejandro Mayorka’s Department of Homeland Security, has been at the forefront of these operations, which have remained undisclosed to the public.

In a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, lawyers for CBP refused to reveal details about the program, citing potential national security vulnerabilities, according to Daily Mail.

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), a think tank known for advocating tighter immigration controls, reported that these obscure flights have facilitated the entry of approximately 320,000 illegal aliens into at least 43 different airports in the US. These figures were disclosed for the period ranging from January through December 2023.

It has been suggested that the CBP One mobile application played a pivotal role in this operation. The app, originally intended to simplify the asylum application process, appears to have been repurposed to grant travel authorization and temporary humanitarian release to individuals from various countries.

The migrants, once approved via CBP One, have been allowed to enter and remain in the U.S. for up to two years under a special parole provision, during which time they are also eligible to work.

Read more: