Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a hilarious roast of the unsufferable women on ABC’s ‘The View,’ likely in response to their commentary surrounding the 2024 election and Trump mopping the floor with Kamala Harris.

Musk posted an image, which he says was generated by X/Twitter’s AI bot, Grok, showing an animation of crazed, demonic women sitting on a panel on a TV set.

While the women in the image clearly do not have the same features as the actual hosts of the show, it accurately portrays the ladies of the view as the toxic Trump Derangement Syndrom-infected individuals they are.

I asked Grok to generate an image of The View pic.twitter.com/UIX2L47Sgv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2024

It can be recalled that Whoopie Goldberg trashed Elon Musk and announced she was leaving X in 2022 after he took over the platform.

Musk has previously criticized The View before he came out as a Trump supporter, joking that “They should flash a warning at the start of The View that even watching small excerpts can put you to sleep.” Worse yet, watching the view can make you mentally ill and maybe even possessed.

They should flash a warning at the start of The View that even watching small excerpts can put you to sleep — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the poor, sick women on The View had a complete mental breakdown after Trump won the 2024 election in a landslide taking 312 electoral votes and the popular vote.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Sunny Hostin went on a racist tirade after the election, attacking “uneducated white women” and claiming, “black women tried to save this country.” The “uneducated White women" she’s referring to are more fittingly unindoctrinated by liberal universities, but what she really means is that they’re stupid.

Hostin also took out her anger on Latinos, attacking saying they voted for “someone that says he’s going to deport the majority of [their] community" and accused them of "misogyny and sexism."

WATCH:



These people need help.