The View’s Sunny Hostin Gets Angry Over Hispanics Voting For Trump, Blames “Misogyny and Sexism” for The Most Hispanic County in America Voting Trump Despite Voting Clinton in 2016

The View co-host Sunny Hostin looked infuriated and blamed misogyny when her Anti-Trump Republican colleague Alyssa Farah Griffin mentioned that a 97% Hispanic County in Texas.

“A district that’s ninety-seven percent Latino went seventy-five percentage points for Donald Trump; why?” said Farah Griffin before Hostin chimed in with race, saying, “misogyny, that’s why.” Farah Griffin continued, “No, it’s on the border! Crisis is on their doorstep, and they were begging people to care about it for years.” Meanwhile, Hostin tried to speak over her, commenting, “It’s misogyny… misogyny and sexism, that’s what that was.”

WATCH:

As Bill Melugin notes, the 97% Hispanic Starr County voted heavily for Clinton in 2016.

In fact, per Newsweek, Starr County is the most Hispanic County in America and has not voted Republican in over 100 years.

Wow. Sunny Hostin claims the reason Starr County, TX, a 97% Hispanic county on the border in the RGV, swung 75 points to Trump this election, is due to their “misogyny” and “sexism”. Starr County voted overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton in 2016. https://t.co/YRluBa0Ptx — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 7, 2024

Liberal commentators have been in total meltdown over the election on Tuesday.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Hostin went on a racist tirade attacking “uneducated white women” and claiming, “black women tried to save this country.” The “uneducated” women she’s referring to are more fittingly unindoctrinated by liberal universities, but what she really means is that they’re stupid.

Hostin also attacked Latino men, saying they voted for “someone that says he’s going to deport the majority of his community.”

She further called the election result “a referendum of cultural resentment in this country.”

These people are looking for every excuse to explain why Kamala Harris lost while ignoring her incompetence, unpopularity, and the failed policies of the Biden-Harris administration.