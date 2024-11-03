The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft Joins Steve Bannon on the War Room to Discuss the Latest Surprises on the ’24 Campaign Trail for Donald Trump (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss the latest surprises on the 2024 campaign trail for Donald Trump.

Jim Hoft: I wanted to tell you this good news I saw today, and that was in Minnesota, that the Somali-American community came out and endorsed Donald Trump. And they said, We’re middle class, we’re working class, and we can’t afford things. And that was their pitch. And they said, “The Democrats have lied to us.”

So this is the Somali-American community in Minnesota. There’s 86,000 Somalians in Minnesota, by the way. There’s 86,000 Somalians in Minnesota, by the way.

And this follows last week’s announcement from the Muslim Americans in Michigan, which was a huge surprise. They came out for Donald Trump. They even went to the rally and endorsed Trump.

And it’s so bad in Michigan, listen to this, Steve, that Rashida Talib has not endorsed Kamala Harris because she can’t, because they’re so mad at the Democrats, the Muslim community.

So that’s some good news. And that’s just something that we never saw coming. I think that I love your coverage. God didn’t take Donald Trump all this way through all these bogus lawsuits and all of this abuse and humiliation and the couple shots in his ear to drop him now. And I think we have to grasp onto that and fight the rest of the way in!