BALLGAME? Large Group of Muslim Leaders Endorse Trump at MI Rally: “We, as Muslims, stand with President Trump because he Promises PEACE, NOT WAR!” (VIDEO)

Michigan is home to the largest Muslim population in the country. Muslim Americans vote—and for decades, the large majority of Muslims have been voting for Democrats. But this time around, there has been a seismic shift in loyalty from the former Democrat voters to President Trump.

On September 22, 2024, Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib, an Arab-American Democrat, announced that he was throwing his support behind former President Donald Trump. Hamtramck is the first city in America to have a Muslim-majority government.

Ghalib met with Trump in Flint, MI, during a private 20-minute meeting before Trump’s town hall.

“He knew a lot about me before the meeting,” Ghalib said Wednesday in a text message to The Detroit News.

“We talked about various topics, including the debates, the polls updates, the statistics of votes in Michigan and Wayne County, the Arab American concerns, and the Yemeni Americans in particular. We also talked about the situation in Yemen,” Ghalib added.

President Trump proudly announces the endorsement he just received from Hamtramck, Michigan Mayor Ameer Ghalib. Hamtramck is the only Muslim-majority city in the United States! pic.twitter.com/s828ojexPC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 22, 2024

On October 22, the Detroit News committed a random act of journalism and reported that Ahmed Ghanim of Ferndale, a Democrat activist who ran for U.S. House in the 11th District, was thrown out of Kamala Harris’ small rally in the tiny Royal Oak Music Theater in Royal Oak, MI.

Kamala’s campaign later issued a statement saying it “regrets” a Muslim Democrat was kicked out of the rally and said “he is welcome at future events.”

According to Ghanim, he RSVP’d, cleared security and was sitting in the auditorium at the Royal Oak Musical Theatre responding to emails on his phone when a staffer with the venue approached him and asked him to follow her.

At the theater’s door, the staffer closed it behind him, and he was asked to leave or told he’d be put in the back of a police car. Ghanim said he questioned a Secret Service officer about why he was being removed, and the response was: “It’s not us. It’s the venue.”

A day later, Ghanim said he still had not been provided an explanation for what happened and had heard from no one at the Harris campaign or with the Michigan Democratic Party. He felt targeted because he is Muslim, he said.

“I guess that’s how the Democratic Party deals with Muslims. They’re not important to them. … Maybe the Democratic Party doesn’t want people like me and my kind in the party,” Ghanim said.

Today, a group of Muslim leaders and Imams from Michigan stood before the podium and announced that after meeting with President Trump, they have decided to endorse him for President of the United States in the Nov. 5 election.

President Trump already has a slight lead in Michigan, but with all of the shenanigans taking place on Michigan’s voter rolls and with MI SOS Jocelyn Benson fighting tooth and nail against lawsuits that are attempting to force her to hold free and fair elections, it will take a massive influx of votes for Trump to win back the state he won in 2016 before the Soros-funded Jocelyn Benson became Michigan’s Secretary of State.

“Good afternoon, Michiganders!” the passionate Muslim speaker began. “As the President said, we just had a positive meeting with President Trump. We, as Muslims, stand with President Trump because he promises peace—he promises peace, not war!”

He continued, “We are supporting President Trump because he promises to end war in the Middle East and Ukraine!” he shouted as an Imam behind him proudly held up two peace signs above his head.

“The bloodshed has to stop all over the world—and I think this man,” he said as he pointed at President Trump, “can make that happen!” The crowd exploded with cheers!

“I believe personally that God saved his life twice for a reason—which is to save the lives of others!” he said, as more cheers and clapping filled the huge room at the Novi Suburban Showcase.

The Muslim leader then addressed the huge controversy that enraged Muslim and Christian parents alike when they discovered the inappropriate reading material that was discovered in their school’s libraries, which many compared to pornographic material.

“We support Donald J. Trump for his commitment to promoting family values and protecting our children, especially when it comes to curriculum and schools.

We, as Muslims, support this man because we believe that he will be a President for all Americans, embracing every race, color, and religion. We are with President Trump because we want a strong border. We agree with President Trump that anyone who wants to come to this country is welcome, but he has to do that through a legal pathway.

We are with President Trump because we want a strong economy. Don’t you want that?” he asked. The crowd responded with loud cheers. “We are with President Trump to Make America Great Again through peace and justice for all!”

“Lastly, Michiganders, I have two predictions for you for the next 6 months. Are you ready? Number one: “The Detroit Lions will win the Super Bowl!” he exclaimed to loud cheers.

“Are you ready for the second prediction?” he asked. “I can’t hear you,” he said, prompting the audience to pay attention. “The second is that Donald J. Trump will be the 47th President of the United States of America!” He ended his powerful speech by saying, “God bless you all, and God bless America!” The crowd responded by chanting, “USA! USA! USA!” as he walked off the stage.

Watch:

NOW – Michigan Muslims endorse Trump for president.pic.twitter.com/qjl3MrcECp — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 26, 2024

Earlier this week, Bill Bazzi, a former US Marine and Muslim mayor of Dearborn Heights, endorsed President Trump. He took to the podium today to explain why he endorsed President Trump at his rally in Novi.

BREAKING: The Muslim Mayor of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, which is within the Detroit area, just endorsed Trump. “I support and I endorse President Trump, because we are going to make, we’re going to stop the wars. We’re going to make the United States safe again. And also we’re… pic.twitter.com/8Wchbk2c3F — George (@BehizyTweets) October 26, 2024

The Democrat vote in the state of Michigan is going to suffer a massive blow with the loss of the reliable Muslim voter.

There is no way to tell how it will affect the outcome of the election in the predominately black city of Detroit, but all indications are that the black male voter and even a portion of the black female Democrat voters will be supporting President Trump in the Nov 5 election.

Every Democrat demographic is sick of being lied to and also sick of watching illegal aliens get special treatment while their neighborhoods are crumbling, they are forced to work two or three jobs just to pay for rent, gas, and groceries, and their kids are facing violence in the streets every day.

Meanwhile, Kamala and Joe’s regime are giving cell phones, posh hotel rooms, and money for food to illegal aliens.

