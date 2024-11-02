“We Can’t Afford Anything as Working Class and Middle Class People” – BREAKING: Somali American Leaders in Minnesota Endorse President Trump – Slam Democrats

Somali leaders in Minnesota endorsed Donald J. Trump for US President in a press conference on Saturday in St. Paul.

The leaders stated during the press conference, “We can’t afford anything as working class and middle class people!”

There are an estimated 86,000 Somalis in Minnesota today, the largest Somali population in the country. The group is known to be politically active and in the past tended to vote Democrat.

This follows news last week that Muslim leaders in Michigan also endorsed President Donald Trump.

From the video.

The reason why is because he’s a fighter. That’s it. We like fighters. More importantly, the left left us. They left us. 33% of our kids at third grade cannot read at grade level. We went from the sixth to what? 19th now. Minnesota education? I mean, we’re failing in every standard. Eighth graders, 60% cannot do math at grade level. These are our kids. We’re talking about economic conditions here. Our conditions is horrible. We can’t afford anything as working class and middle class people. Now, please understand this. We love our brothers and sisters who are Democrats, but you left us. And because the left left us, join the right, vote for Trump 2024, vote for Joe Teirab 2024, vote for Macy Young in Saint Paul 2024, vote for Tad Jude in CD3 2024, vote for Tom Emma, our lion, out of Saint Cloud. Farhan is here, and he’s endorsing him. And please go out and vote because voting for Trump without soldiers is giving him a failure. So please vote. Again, for the school boards, we have a ton of people running who are in the school board from all over the state. And please go vote for the Republican Party this time.

WATCH: Minnesota Somali leaders endorse President Trump: “Our conditions are horrible, we can’t afford anything. As working class and middle class people. Now please understand this, we love our brothers and sisters who are Democrats, but you left us.” pic.twitter.com/hbzH8TyEhm — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 2, 2024

Here is the full video from today’s press conference.

