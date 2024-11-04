Fresh Off Their Disgusting Trump Nazi Smear – The Atlantic Attacks The Gateway Pundit Using Biden-Funded Censorship Group in Sick Attempt to Link TGP to Potential Political Violence

The Atlantic published a hit piece on Sunday by Caroline Mimbs Nyce targeting The Gateway Pundit. This is the latest publication to target The Gateway Pundit and our readership in the days leading up to Election Day or ‘election week’ as Democrats like to call it.

Last week The New York Times mentioned The Gateway Pundit in three hit pieces targeting our website and fellow conservatives. And we knew that Caroline Nyce was working on her report because she reached out to us last week hoping for a response to a report she was writing targeting The Gateway Pundit. The Atlantic used information from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) in the report, a UK group whose purpose is to censor and silence conservative, independent, and populist voices like The Gateway Pundit.

The CCDH just happens to be funded by the Biden Regime – so it is interesting that they are going after The Gateway Pundit one week before the election.

Here is the email we received from The Atlantic on their upcoming Gateway Pundit hit piece.

Hi, my name is Caroline, and I’m a staff writer at The Atlantic. I’m working on a story about some new research on the Gateway Pundit’s comment section, and wanted to reach out for comment.

1. The Center for Countering Digital Hate examined 120 articles about alleged election fraud, and found that 75 percent of those comment sections contained “threats or calls for violence.” Any response? 2. One such comment cited in the report reads: “For example: They could show/televise the hangings or lined up and executed by firing squad and have that be a reminder not to try to overthrow our constitution.” Another comment reads: “Beat the hell out of any Democrat you come across today just for the hell of it.” Do you have any comment on those? 4. Overall, the researchers found more than 200 comments “calling for or threatening violence” on the Gateway Pundit site. Any response? 5. Is Gateway Pundit moderating its comment section? Does it use any of the moderation tools offered by Disqus? 5. A 2021 Reuters report found links between the Gateway Pundit and more than 100 “menacing” messages to election officials. (See: https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-election-threats-gatewaypundit) Any comment there? Deadline for comment would be ASAP. I can be reached at [redacted]. Thanks for your time. Best, Caroline

Here is a copy of the media request.



The Gateway Pundit responded to The Atlantic. We told Caroline we clean and moderate our comments and are happy to remove offensive or threatening comments when they come to our attention. The Gateway Pundit has over 630,000 comments a month, so we do the best we can.

The timing of this Atlantic hit piece follows the recent disgusting fable published at The Atlantic and written by Jeffrey Goldberg, claiming President Trump wished for “the kind of generals that Hitler had.” This was a complete lie and has since been debunked.

This was Goldberg’s second big forgery targeting President Trump. In 2020 Goldberg claimed without evidence that Trump called World War I soldiers “losers” and “suckers.” This was even too much for Trump-hater John Bolton who debunked this lie prior to the 2020 election.

On Sunday, Caroline Nyce used information from the Biden-funded Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) to smear The Gateway Pundit and our readers. Nyce used information from CCDH to narrate a story that the comment section at The Gateway Pundit is “particularly vivid” and that The Gateway Pundit has remained strikingly relevant on social media over the years. Nyce forgot to mention that we were banned from Twitter for two years, we are still shadow-banned on the X platform, we have completely lost our Facebook traffic thanks to organizations like CCDH, and we are blocked, black-listed, and hidden in Google search results.

The Gateway Pundit has been so throttled back on social media that we were asked to be a plaintiff in the Murthy vs. Missouri Supreme Court case on government censorship. The investigation is ongoing.

The Atlantic, the same junk publication that spread the Trump suckers and losers lie, then goes on to attack The Gateway Pundit for moving the narrative “away from traditional fact-based media.” Wow! That took some cojones!

Then, near the end of the article, Nyce gets around to the purpose of the hit piece. She asks this appalling question, “What exactly the relationship is between sites like Gateway Pundit and political violence?” This is quite a stunning remark considering the legacy media and publications like The Atlantic have driven two would-be assassins to target President Trump’s life in the past four months!

Via The Atlantic:

I asked Pasha Dashtgard, the director of research for the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at American University, what exactly the relationship is between sites like Gateway Pundit and political violence. “That is such a million-dollar question,” he said. “It’s hard to tell.” By that, he means that it’s hard for researchers and law enforcement to know when online threats will translate into armed vigilantes descending on government buildings. Social-media platforms have only gotten less transparent with their data since the previous cycle, making it more difficult for researchers to suss out what’s happening on them… These sites just represent another potential push mechanism.

This was the real purpose of The Atlantic hit piece. The left is pushing a narrative to blame independent media for political violence. The Atlantic is just setting the table.

The Atlantic hires several contributors with ties to the US intelligence community.

It makes you wonder what they are planning in the weeks ahead.