Far-Left ‘Young Turks’ Host Cenk Uygur: ‘Trump Did Not Call for the Execution of Liz Cheney’

Far-left Young Turks host Cenk Uygur is defending former President Donald Trump after his comments about war hawk Liz Cheney prompted a liberal media meltdown.

Trump sparked fake outrage from liberals after he called the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is a “radical war hawk” who would not go fight the wars she advocates for.

“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK. Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face,” Trump said during a fireside chat with Tucker Carlson. “You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, ‘oh, gee, we’ll, let’s send — let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.’”

The comments were taken wildly out of context, with pundits and politicians claiming that he threatened Cheney with a firing squad.

Obviously, Trump was making a point that the disgraced former politician would not fight the wars she advocates for.

The Young Turks host took to social media to call out the lies.

“Donald Trump did not call for the execution of Liz Cheney. That is a bald-faced lie,” Uygur wrote. “He was making a point about how she is a chickenhawk. But also, Trump shouldn’t talk about guns being ‘trained on her face,’ especially in a time where we’re worried about political violence.”

Donald Trump did not call for the execution of Liz Cheney. That is a bald-faced lie. He was making a point about how she is a chickenhawk. But also, Trump shouldn’t talk about guns being “trained on her face,” especially in a time where we’re worried about political violence. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 1, 2024

Uygur continued, “This is a classic case of Trump saying something outrageous and the press bailing him out by being purposely misleading. You didn’t have to lie about it for the comment to be totally irresponsible. And when you do, you lose all credibility and no one believes anything you say.”

This is a classic case of Trump saying something outrageous and the press bailing him out by being purposely misleading. You didn’t have to lie about it for the comment to be totally irresponsible. And when you do, you lose all credibility and no one believes anything you say. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 1, 2024

Vox’s Zack Beauchamp also defended Trump, writing, “Folks, Trump didn’t threaten to execute Liz Cheney. He actually was calling her a chickenhawk, something liberals said about her for ages. Look at the context — Trump is talking about giving her a weapon. Typically, people put in front of firing squads aren’t armed.”

Folks, Trump didn’t threaten to execute Liz Cheney. He actually was calling her a chickenhawk, something liberals said about her for ages. Look at the context — Trump is talking about giving her a weapon. Typically, people put in front of firing squads aren’t armed. pic.twitter.com/AmKWkAVfur — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) November 1, 2024

Speaking to Michigan voters on November 1, Trump doubled down on his criticism of Cheney’s foreign policy views.

TRUMP: “It’s easy for Liz Cheney to say she wants to start wars from the comfort of her nice home or her father’s lavish home that he got from killing a big portion of the Middle East… They want to draft your kids but will never fight themselves.”pic.twitter.com/wcFamvGE2H — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2024

“All she wanted to do was go to war with everybody,” Trump said. “Because she, like Kamala, is a stupid person. It’s easy for her to say she wants to start wars from the comfort of her nice home or her father’s lavish home that he got from killing a big portion of the Middle East.”

“Liz Cheney wouldn’t fight,” Trump continued “I’ll go with her. I’ll go to the Middle East. I’ll go wherever she wants, and we’ll fight. She doesn’t have the guts to fight. She’s all talk and no action.”

Cheney, once the third-ranking House Republican, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.