Arizona Election Update: “This is Just The Beginning” – Abe Hamadeh Wins Arizona Congressional Race

Trump-Endorsed Congressional candidate Abraham Hamadeh has been declared the winner in his race against Democrat Gregory Whitten for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District.

“Thank you Arizona! Let’s get to work,” Hamadeh said in an X post with a graphic of his new Congressman-Elect title.

Thank you Arizona! Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/TsT5b7wHQJ — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) November 6, 2024

It can be recalled that Hamadeh ran for Arizona Attorney General in the rigged 2022 election and reportedly lost by just 280 votes. Had 60% of voting machines not failed and caused four-hour wait times in the state’s largest county, Maricopa, Hamadeh would have won the 2022 election decisively.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the RNC sued to extend voting hours in Maricopa County’s 2022 election following the massive failure that disenfranchised thousands of Republican voters, but an Arizona judge rejected the lawsuit. However, in the 2024 election on Tuesday, a judge approved a similar request to extend voting hours in blue Apache County after far less widespread printer issues caused increased wait times.

Additionally, thousands of Republican voters were forced to vote provisional ballots due to errors with their voter registrations, and their votes were never counted despite being lawfully registered to vote. Former Secretary of State Katie Hobbs previously hid this information from the judge in Hamadeh's post-election challenge to overturn the election.

But finally, Hamadeh got a fair shake and won his race with over 55% of the vote.

“This is just the beginning. We’re going to shake things up in Washington and remind them that this country belongs to We the People. Arizona, I will make you proud, and together we will restore America’s greatness,” the next Congressman said in a statement.

Hamadeh's campaign gave the following statement to The Gateway Pundit:

PHOENIX — The people of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District made their voices heard loud and clear, electing Abe Hamadeh as their representative and sending a bold message to Washington: the days of weak leadership are over. With a landslide victory backed by the people and endorsed by President Donald Trump, Abe Hamadeh is headed to Congress to deliver real results, protect our freedoms, and restore America’s greatness. “This is a victory for every Arizonan who’s fed up with open borders, skyrocketing prices, and a political class that has sold our country out to the highest bidder,” said Hamadeh. “Arizona deserves a fighter who will go to Washington, drain the swamp, and actually put America First—and that’s exactly what I’m here to do.” Throughout his campaign, Hamadeh committed to tackling the issues hurting Arizona families including stopping illegal immigration, bringing down inflation, defending the Second Amendment and bringing accountability back to D.C. As a veteran, former prosecutor, and fierce defender of the Constitution, Abe isn’t afraid to stand up to corruption and protect the values Arizonans hold dear. “After four years of Joe Biden in the White House and radicals trying to tear this country apart, we need strong, fearless leaders who will fight for the America we know and love. I am honored to be that fighter for Arizona’s 8th District,” said Hamadeh. “This isn’t just about policy; it’s about the courage to fight for the values that have made America the greatest country in the world.” Backed by a coalition of patriots, veterans, and everyday Arizonans, Abe Hamadeh’s campaign was a true grassroots movement fueled by Americans who believe our best days are still ahead. Abe’s focus now is delivering on his promise to secure the border, bring down inflation, protect seniors and stand strong for America’s military and law enforcement. “This is just the beginning. We’re going to shake things up in Washington and remind them that this country belongs to We the People. Arizona, I will make you proud, and together we will restore America’s greatness.”

Meanwhile, President Trump leads in Arizona and is expected to win the state's 11 Electoral votes, and Trump-Endorsed Senate Candidate Kari Lake is in a tight race but gaining on Democrat Ruben Gallego.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the results of Kari Lake's race for the Senate.