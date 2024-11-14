Democrat Schumer Goes Full Speed Ahead Ramming Biden Judges Through Before New Congress Begins

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday announced he is going full speed ahead and confirming judges before the new Congress begins.

The 119th US Congress begins on January 3, 2025.

Republicans will control all three branches of government after President Trump won the election in a landslide.

The Republicans kept control of the House of Representatives and took control the Senate in a huge governmentwide sweep this election.

The US Supreme Court currently has 6 Conservative justices and 3 three liberal justices.

Republicans will control all three branches of government after Trump won the 2024 election in a landslide with huge down ballot victories.

So far the breakdown for the 119th Congress:

433 members: 220 Republicans (so far), 213 Democrats – there are two vacancies: Republican Matt Gaetz (FL) and deceased Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell (NJ).

The Republican landslide and incoming GOP majority isn’t stopping Democrat Schumer from going full steam ahead to ram through more Biden judges.

“The Senate will continue confirming Joe Biden’s highly qualified nominees,” Schumer said on Thursday.

Per Schumer:

Today:

—We confirmed Cathy Fung as Judge of the US Tax Court

—We confirmed David Huitema for Director of the Office for Government Ethics

—We’ll advance Embry Kidd’s judicial nomination to the 11th circuit

The Senate will continue confirming @POTUS's highly qualified nominees. Today:

—We confirmed Cathy Fung as Judge of the US Tax Court

—We confirmed David Huitema for Director of the Office for Government Ethics

—We’ll advance Embry Kidd’s judicial nomination to the 11th circuit — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 14, 2024

Meanwhile, RINO Senators like John Cornyn are griping about President Trump’s nomination of Matt Gaetz as US Attorney General.

Schumer is still exercising his power and Cornyn is ready to attack Matt Gaetz with a bogus ethics committee report on debunked allegations.