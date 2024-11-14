BREAKING: RINO Cornyn Says He “Absolutely” Wants to Review Ethics Committee’s “Damaging” Report of Matt Gaetz During AG Confirmation Process (VIDEO)

Republican Senator John Cornyn (TX) said he “absolutely” wants to review the House Ethics Committee’s investigation of Matt Gaetz.

Fresh off of losing his bid to be Senate Majority Leader, RINO Cornyn told reporters that he wants to see Matt Gaetz’s ethics report after Trump nominated him as US Attorney General.

Matt Gaetz resigned from Congress on Wednesday evening after President Trump announced his nomination for US Attorney General.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States. Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice,” Trump said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Matt Gaetz resigned from Congress.

“I think out of deference to us, he issued his resignation letter effective immediately,” Speaker Johnson said. “That caught us by surprise a little bit. But I asked him what the reasoning was, and he said, well, you can’t have too many absences.”

Johnson said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has about 8 weeks to fill Gaetz’s vacancy.

Meanwhile, the House Ethics Committee’s years-long investigation into Matt Gaetz over allegations of sexual misconduct ended after the lawmaker resigned from Congress.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the Ethics Committee’s revival of the junk allegations against Gaetz, even after the Biden DOJ exonerated Gaetz of criminal wrongdoing and dropped the charges in February 2023.

The investigation was reopened in 2023 as Gaetz ramped up challenges to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was later ousted by Gaetz’s Motion to Vacate the chair. Later, when Gaetz threatened to bring a Motion to Vacate against McCarthy in October 2023, McCarthy’s RINO allies began threatening to expel Gaetz based on the Committee’s investigation.

Matt Gaetz has denied the allegations.

My final response to the Ethics Committee: pic.twitter.com/iCBR3fyB6D — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 26, 2024

The House Ethics Committee was going to release a “damaging” report on Matt Gaetz on Friday but because he resigned from Congress, the committee lost jurisdiction.

Cornyn wants to revive the lawfare against Matt Gaetz now that President Trump has nominated him to be the next US Attorney General.

“I think there should not be any limitation on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation including what the House Ethics Committee generated,” Cornyn told reporters on Thursday.

“So you want to see [the report]?” ABC’s Rachel Scott asked Cornyn.

“Absolutely,” Cornyn, a current minority member of the Senate Judiciary Committee said.

WATCH:

Sen. Cornyn tells @rachelvscott he “absolutely” wants to review the House Ethics Committee’s investigation of Matt Gaetz during the AG confirmation process. pic.twitter.com/FSTcUGzgox — Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) November 14, 2024

Senator John Thune (R-SD) on Wednesday held a press conference after he won a secret ballot and was elected Senate Majority Leader.

Reporters asked Thune if recess appointments are still on the table.

Senator Thune this week said all options were on the table to get Trump’s nominees in place, including recess appointments.

We must act quickly and decisively to get the president’s nominees in place as soon as possible, & all options are on the table to make that happen, including recess appointments. We cannot let Schumer and Senate Dems block the will of the American people.https://t.co/h6gDmjhbqn — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) November 10, 2024

“You said that recess appointments are on the table. That’s a key demand from President-elect Donald Trump. Will you move forward on that?” a reporter asked Thune.

“Well, what we are going to do is make sure that we are going to process his nominees in a way that gets them into those positions so we can implement his agenda. How that happens remains to be seen. Obviously, we will look at and explore all options to make sure they get moved quickly,” Thune said.

WATCH: