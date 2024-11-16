Deep State Creep John Brennan Has the Nerve to Question Tulsi Gabbard’s Fitness for National Security Role (VIDEO)

Former CIA director John Brennan recently appeared on MSNBC and had the audacity to question Tulsi Gabbard’s fitness for a national security role not that Trump has tapped her for DNI.

Brennan pushed conspiracy theories about Gabbard being in league with Russia and Putin, same old playbook from four years ago. John Bolton is pushing the same lies.

These people have no shame and will say anything to smear anyone connected to Trump.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

JOHN BRENNAN: Clearly, Tulsi Gabbard has taken actions and made statements over the past several years that raise serious questions about her common sense, judgment, and political sympathies. Cozying up to Putin as well as to Bashar al-Assad shows she doesn’t have the type of perspective needed for someone who is going to head up these 18 intelligence agencies. As Tom Nichols said, she doesn’t have any qualifications. The Director of National Intelligence is a serious and complex position that requires someone who actually understands the intelligence community. It’s like an orchestra conductor for all the different agencies and departments involved in the intelligence process. I don’t think she understands the instruments involved in this orchestra, nor has she had any experience at the strategic level of running and leading a large, complex organization. The Director of National Intelligence is, according to legislation, the President’s principal intelligence adviser, responsible for ensuring the President’s daily brief is put together in a sound and forthright manner.

Here’s the video:

Former CIA director @JohnBrennan: @TulsiGabbard "doesn't have the type of perspective needed" to be director of national intelligence pic.twitter.com/h8PbIURgDi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 14, 2024

People on the right have thoughts…

Brennan should be in prison, not on TV. — PunishedNixon (@NixonPunished) November 14, 2024

Says the liar who should have his security clearance revoked. — Patriot Kandi (@PatriotKandi) November 14, 2024

This guy should be giving this interview from a prison cell. — Steve R. (@steverosen1235) November 14, 2024

John Brennan is a perfect example of what’s wrong with Washington. Trump was elected to get rid of people like him.